Peaceful demonstrations across Canada against anti-black racism turns violent in Montreal

The Montreal rally was a solidarity gathering with American anti-racism activists, but organizers say it is also an opportunity to express their own anger at the treatment of racialized people in Quebec and elsewhere in Canada. Tensions flared after the formal rally had concluded and some demonstrators made their way back to the starting point, in the shadow of Montreal police headquarters downtown.

Open this photo in gallery: Protesters run from police during a demonstration calling for justice in the death of George Floyd and victims of police brutality in Montreal. Graham Hughes/The Canadian Press 1 of 17

Open this photo in gallery: Police push back protesters during a demonstration calling for justice in the death of George Floyd and victims of police brutality in Montreal. Graham Hughes/The Canadian Press 2 of 17

Open this photo in gallery: A protester puts a flare through the window of a building during a demonstration calling for justice in the death of George Floyd and victims of police brutality in Montreal. Graham Hughes/The Canadian Press 3 of 17

Open this photo in gallery: Thousands of people gather for a peaceful demonstration in support of George Floyd and Regis Korchinski-Paquet and protest against racism, injustice and police brutality, in Vancouver. DARRYL DYCK/The Canadian Press 4 of 17

Open this photo in gallery: A woman holds a sign reading "White Silence = Violence" as thousands of people gather for a peaceful demonstration in support of George Floyd and Regis Korchinski-Paquet and protest against racism, injustice and police brutality, in Vancouver. DARRYL DYCK/The Canadian Press 5 of 17

Open this photo in gallery: Some of the thousands of people gathered for a peaceful demonstration in support of George Floyd and Regis Korchinski-Paquet and protest against racism, injustice and police brutality, are seen in Vancouver. DARRYL DYCK/The Canadian Press 6 of 17

Open this photo in gallery: Protesters set up a barricade during a demonstration calling for justice in the death of George Floyd and victims of police brutality in Montreal. Graham Hughes/The Canadian Press 7 of 17

Open this photo in gallery: A protester holds up a sign during a demonstration calling for justice in the death of George Floyd and victims of police brutality in Montreal. Graham Hughes/The Canadian Press 8 of 17

Open this photo in gallery: The crowd kneel as it observes a minute of silence in memory of George Floyd, killed at the hands of Minnieapolis Police, during a rally on Montreal's Place du Canada. ERIC THOMAS/AFP/Getty Images 9 of 17

Open this photo in gallery: A woman clears her face with milk after being pepper sprayed by police during a demonstration calling for justice in the death of George Floyd and victims of police brutality in Montreal. Graham Hughes/The Canadian Press 10 of 17

Open this photo in gallery: Protesters run from police during a demonstration calling for justice in the death of George Floyd and victims of police brutality in Montreal. Graham Hughes/The Canadian Press 11 of 17

Open this photo in gallery: People hold up signs during a demonstration where they called for justice for George Floyd and all victims of police brutality in Montreal. Graham Hughes/The Canadian Press 12 of 17

Open this photo in gallery: A woman attends a demonstration calling for justice for George Floyd in Montreal. Graham Hughes/The Canadian Press 13 of 17

Open this photo in gallery: A relative of Regis Korchinski-Paquet speaks to the crowd gathered outside Toronto Police Headquarters as demonstrators take part in a rally in downtown Toronto. Chris Young/The Canadian Press 14 of 17

Open this photo in gallery: Demonstrators take part in a rally protesting the death of Regis Korchinski-Paquet in downtown Toronto. Chris Young/The Canadian Press 15 of 17

Open this photo in gallery: Demonstrators take part in a rally protesting the death of Regis Korchinski-Paquet in downtown Toronto. Chris Young/The Canadian Press 16 of 17