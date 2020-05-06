 Skip to main content
The Globe and Mail
Support Quality Journalism
The Globe and Mail
First Access to Latest
Investment News
Collection of curated
e-books and guides
Inform your decisions via
Globe Investor Tools
Just$1.99
per week
for first 24 weeks
Enjoy unlimited digital access
Journalism Matters
Get full access to globeandmail.com
Just $1.99 per week for the first 24 weeks
Just $1.99 per week for the first 24 weeks
Start Today
var select={root:".js-sub-pencil",control:".js-sub-pencil-control",open:"o-sub-pencil--open",closed:"o-sub-pencil--closed"},dom={},allowExpand=!0;function pencilInit(o){var e=arguments.length>1&&void 0!==arguments[1]&&arguments[1];select.root=o,dom.root=document.querySelector(select.root),dom.root&&(dom.control=document.querySelector(select.control),dom.control.addEventListener("click",onToggleClicked),setPanelState(e),window.addEventListener("scroll",onWindowScroll),dom.root.removeAttribute("hidden"))}function isPanelOpen(){return dom.root.classList.contains(select.open)}function setPanelState(o){dom.root.classList[o?"add":"remove"](select.open),dom.root.classList[o?"remove":"add"](select.closed),dom.control.setAttribute("aria-expanded",o)}function onToggleClicked(){var l=!isPanelOpen();setPanelState(l)}function onWindowScroll(){console.log("scroll");var l=isPanelOpen(),n=0===(document.body.scrollTop||document.documentElement.scrollTop);n||l||!allowExpand?n&&l&&(allowExpand=!0,setPanelState(!1)):(allowExpand=!1,setPanelState(!0))}pencilInit(".js-sub-pencil",!1);

Canada

Register
AdChoices
In photos

PEI tourism industry crushed by COVID-19

The COVID-19 pandemic has crushed the Island’s second-biggest industry. Tourism-based businesses, workers and communities across Canada are preparing for a bleak year, as the crisis curtails travel and makes large gatherings impossible. But provinces whose economies rely heavily on tourism – such as Prince Edward Island risk being hit the hardest.

Open this photo in gallery:

Dave Hyndman, owner of Dave's Lobster in Charlottetown, PEI..

John Morris

1 of 10

Open this photo in gallery:

Four individuals walk towards the entrance to Cavendish Grove which is part of the PEI National Park in Cavendish.

John Morris/The Globe and Mail

2 of 10

Open this photo in gallery:

G. Willkers Gift Shop In Cavendish.

John Morris/The Globe and Mail

3 of 10

Open this photo in gallery:

Individuals throw rocks into the water at the North Rustico Beach, which is part of the PEI National Park.

John Morris/The Globe and Mail

4 of 10

Story continues below advertisement

Open this photo in gallery:

An individual on the golf greens at the Stanhope Golf & Country Club where PEI is under Phase 1 of Reopening during the COVID19 Pandemic. In Stanhope.

JOHN MORRIS/The Globe and Mail

5 of 10

Open this photo in gallery:

A vehicle with New Brunswick plates approaches an access point to the PEI National Park In Cavendish.

John Morris/The Globe and Mail

6 of 10

Open this photo in gallery:

A 18-wheeler comes off the Confederation Bridge in Borden-Carleton.

John Morris/The Globe and Mail

7 of 10

Open this photo in gallery:

The COVID19 checkpoint after entering onto Prince Edward Island awaits traffic as a farmer plants his crop in the background at the Confederation Bridge, Borden-Carleton.

John Morris/The Globe and Mail

8 of 10

Open this photo in gallery:

Sandspit, a PEI Theme Park, sits vacant in Cavendish.

John Morris/The Globe and Mail

9 of 10

Open this photo in gallery:

Individuals fish along the Bonnshaw River after PEI started the process of loosening up restrictions on COVID19 in Bonshaw.

JOHN MORRIS/The Globe and Mail

10 of 10

Report an error
Due to technical reasons, we have temporarily removed commenting from our articles. We hope to have this fixed soon. Thank you for your patience. If you are looking to give feedback on our new site, please send it along to feedback@globeandmail.com. If you want to write a letter to the editor, please forward to letters@globeandmail.com.
Comments are closed

We have closed comments on this story for legal reasons or for abuse. For more information on our commenting policies and how our community-based moderation works, please read our Community Guidelines and our Terms and Conditions.

To view this site properly, enable cookies in your browser. Read our privacy policy to learn more.
How to enable cookies