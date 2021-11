Canadians returned to cenotaphs and monuments across much of the country today to remember and pay their respects to those who fought and died in service of Canada.

Poppies are placed on wreaths at Remembrance Day ceremonies at the Grand Parade in Halifax.Andrew Vaughan/The Canadian Press 1 of 10 Montreal Mayor Valerie Plante places a wreath at the cenotaph during Remembrance Day ceremonies in Montreal.Ryan Remiorz/The Canadian Press 2 of 10 A person places their poppy on the Tomb of the Unknown Soldier following the a Remembrance Day ceremony at the National War Memorial in Ottawa.Adrian Wyld/The Canadian Press 3 of 10 Military service men take a moment of silence at the field of honour for fallen Canadian military war veterans at the Woodland Cemetery on Remembrance Day during the COVID-19 pandemic in Burlington, Ontario.Nathan Denette/The Canadian Press 4 of 10 Retired Major Gordon Jenkins salutes during Remembrance Day services at the National Military Cemetery in Ottawa.Sean Kilpatrick/The Canadian Press 5 of 10 Gov. Gen. Mary Simon salutes after placing a wreath alongside her husband Whit Fraser during Remembrance Day services at the National War Memorial in Ottawa.Adrian Wyld/The Canadian Press 6 of 10 War veteran Michael De.Abreu walks through the field of honour for fallen Canadian military war veterans at the Woodland Cemetery on Remembrance Day during the COVID-19 pandemic in Burlington, Ontario.Nathan Denette/The Canadian Press 7 of 10 A soldier touches a tombstone as he pays tribute to a fallen comrade during Remembrance Day services at the National Military Cemetery in Ottawa.Sean Kilpatrick/The Canadian Press 8 of 10 A man lays a wreath of flowers ahead of a ceremony at the National War Memorial on Remembrance Day in Ottawa.PATRICK DOYLE/Reuters 9 of 10 Frosty poppies sit atop a tombstone on Remembrance Day at the National Military Cemetery in Ottawa.Sean Kilpatrick/The Canadian Press 10 of 10