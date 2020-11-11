 Skip to main content
The Globe and Mail
Support Quality Journalism.
The Globe and Mail
First Access to Latest
Investment News
Collection of curated
e-books and guides
Inform your decisions via
Globe Investor Tools
Just$1.99
per week
for first 24 weeks
Enjoy unlimited digital access
Enjoy Unlimited Digital Access
Get full access to globeandmail.com
Just $1.99 per week for the first 24 weeks
Just $1.99 per week for the first 24 weeks
Start Today
var select={root:".js-sub-pencil",control:".js-sub-pencil-control",open:"o-sub-pencil--open",closed:"o-sub-pencil--closed"},dom={},allowExpand=!0;function pencilInit(o){var e=arguments.length>1&&void 0!==arguments[1]&&arguments[1];select.root=o,dom.root=document.querySelector(select.root),dom.root&&(dom.control=document.querySelector(select.control),dom.control.addEventListener("click",onToggleClicked),setPanelState(e),window.addEventListener("scroll",onWindowScroll),dom.root.removeAttribute("hidden"))}function isPanelOpen(){return dom.root.classList.contains(select.open)}function setPanelState(o){dom.root.classList[o?"add":"remove"](select.open),dom.root.classList[o?"remove":"add"](select.closed),dom.control.setAttribute("aria-expanded",o)}function onToggleClicked(){var l=!isPanelOpen();setPanelState(l)}function onWindowScroll(){window.requestAnimationFrame(function() {var l=isPanelOpen(),n=0===(document.body.scrollTop||document.documentElement.scrollTop);n||l||!allowExpand?n&&l&&(allowExpand=!0,setPanelState(!1)):(allowExpand=!1,setPanelState(!0))});}pencilInit(".js-sub-pencil",!1); // via darwin-bg var slideIndex = 0; carousel(); function carousel() { var i; var x = document.getElementsByClassName("subs_valueprop"); for (i = 0; i < x.length; i++) { x[i].style.display = "none"; } slideIndex++; if (slideIndex> x.length) { slideIndex = 1; } x[slideIndex - 1].style.display = "block"; setTimeout(carousel, 2500); } //

Canada

Register
AdChoices

Remembrance Day across Canada in photos

Canadians are being encouraged to stay home this morning while they mark the service and sacrifice of those who have given their lives to defend the country. The solemnity of Remembrance Day is butting up against the threat posed by COVID-19. The Royal Canadian Legion is explicitly discouraging Canadians from attending Remembrance Day ceremonies in person this year and instead asking people to watch on TV or online. The legion is promising to include many of the traditional elements of the ceremonies, such as the playing of the Last Post, the singing of In Flanders Fields, and flybys of military aircraft.

Open this photo in gallery:

Honour guards take their positions prior to a ceremony at the National War Memorial on Remembrance Day in Ottawa.

BLAIR GABLE/Reuters

1 of 10

Open this photo in gallery:

Honour guards take their positions prior to a ceremony at the National War Memorial on Remembrance Day in Ottawa.

BLAIR GABLE/Reuters

2 of 10

Open this photo in gallery:

A worker cleans the red carpet prior to a ceremony at the National War Memorial on Remembrance Day in Ottawa.

BLAIR GABLE/Reuters

3 of 10

Open this photo in gallery:

A member of the Royal Canadian Legion sets up for Remembrance Day ceremonies at the Grand Parade in Halifax.

Andrew Vaughan/The Canadian Press

4 of 10

Story continues below advertisement

Open this photo in gallery:

Major Jamie Locke of the Salvation Army places a wreath at Remembrance Day ceremonies at the Grand Parade in Halifax.

Andrew Vaughan/The Canadian Press

5 of 10

Open this photo in gallery:

A veteran arrives to place a wreath at Remembrance Day ceremonies at the Grand Parade in Halifax.

Andrew Vaughan/The Canadian Press

6 of 10

Open this photo in gallery:

A healthcare worker places miniature Canadian Flags outside the Sunnybrook Hospital in honour of Remembrance Day in Toronto.

COLE BURSTON/AFP/Getty Images

7 of 10

Open this photo in gallery:

Canadian flags and a poppy on a wooden cross are seen at the grave of veteran, Sgt. W.G. Hamilton, of the 47th Battalion of the Canadian Expeditionary Force, in the military section of Fraser Cemetery, in New Westminster.

DARRYL DYCK/The Canadian Press

8 of 10

Open this photo in gallery:

Poppies are placed on a cross at the end of Remembrance Day ceremonies at the Grand Parade in Halifax.

Andrew Vaughan/The Canadian Press

9 of 10

Open this photo in gallery:

Angela Reid and her husband Tom Reid, Memorial Cross recipients, head to place a wreath at Remembrance Day ceremonies at the Grand Parade in Halifax. Reid’s son, Cpl. Christopher Reid, was killed while serving in Afghanistan.

Andrew Vaughan/The Canadian Press

10 of 10

Report an error
To view this site properly, enable cookies in your browser. Read our privacy policy to learn more.
How to enable cookies