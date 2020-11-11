Remembrance Day across Canada in photos

Canadians are being encouraged to stay home this morning while they mark the service and sacrifice of those who have given their lives to defend the country. The solemnity of Remembrance Day is butting up against the threat posed by COVID-19. The Royal Canadian Legion is explicitly discouraging Canadians from attending Remembrance Day ceremonies in person this year and instead asking people to watch on TV or online. The legion is promising to include many of the traditional elements of the ceremonies, such as the playing of the Last Post, the singing of In Flanders Fields, and flybys of military aircraft.

