 Skip to main content
The Globe and Mail
Support Quality Journalism
The Globe and Mail
First Access to Latest
Investment News
Collection of curated
e-books and guides
Inform your decisions via
Globe Investor Tools
Just$1.99
per week
for first 24 weeks
Enjoy unlimited digital access
Enjoy Unlimited Digital Access
Get full access to globeandmail.com
Just $1.99 per week for the first 24 weeks
Just $1.99 per week for the first 24 weeks
Start Today
var select={root:".js-sub-pencil",control:".js-sub-pencil-control",open:"o-sub-pencil--open",closed:"o-sub-pencil--closed"},dom={},allowExpand=!0;function pencilInit(o){var e=arguments.length>1&&void 0!==arguments[1]&&arguments[1];select.root=o,dom.root=document.querySelector(select.root),dom.root&&(dom.control=document.querySelector(select.control),dom.control.addEventListener("click",onToggleClicked),setPanelState(e),window.addEventListener("scroll",onWindowScroll),dom.root.removeAttribute("hidden"))}function isPanelOpen(){return dom.root.classList.contains(select.open)}function setPanelState(o){dom.root.classList[o?"add":"remove"](select.open),dom.root.classList[o?"remove":"add"](select.closed),dom.control.setAttribute("aria-expanded",o)}function onToggleClicked(){var l=!isPanelOpen();setPanelState(l)}function onWindowScroll(){window.requestAnimationFrame(function() {var l=isPanelOpen(),n=0===(document.body.scrollTop||document.documentElement.scrollTop);n||l||!allowExpand?n&&l&&(allowExpand=!0,setPanelState(!1)):(allowExpand=!1,setPanelState(!0))});}pencilInit(".js-sub-pencil",!1); // via darwin-bg var slideIndex = 0; carousel(); function carousel() { var i; var x = document.getElementsByClassName("subs_valueprop"); for (i = 0; i < x.length; i++) { x[i].style.display = "none"; } slideIndex++; if (slideIndex> x.length) { slideIndex = 1; } x[slideIndex - 1].style.display = "block"; setTimeout(carousel, 2500); }

Canada

Register
AdChoices

Reopenings across Canada as COVID-19 lockdowns ease

As Toronto and parts of the GTA remain in phase one of the province's reopening process, much of the country has moved ahead with lifting restriction imposed in response to the coronavirus pandemic. Scenes from around the Canada show what may lie ahead for regions still under tight lockdown.

Open this photo in gallery:

Partitions separate tables at a terrace in Saint-Sauveur, QC, as restaurants outside the Greater Montreal re-open amid the COVID-19 pandemic.

Ryan Remiorz/The Canadian Press

1 of 9

Open this photo in gallery:

Mannequins are used to block off seats at Roundel Cafe to help diners adhere to physical distancing guidelines, as owner Dena Sananin works behind the counter during brunch service in Vancouver, BC.

DARRYL DYCK/The Canadian Press

2 of 9

Open this photo in gallery:

Peter Bosciglio cuts Joe Krywionek's hair at Peters Barbershop in Cobourg, ON.

CARLOS OSORIO/Reuters

3 of 9

Open this photo in gallery:

Barber Menick cuts a customer's hair in his barbershop in the Greater Montreal area.

Paul Chiasson/The Canadian Press

4 of 9

Story continues below advertisement

Open this photo in gallery:

Brett Kissel performs a drive-in concert in Edmonton, AB.

JASON FRANSON/The Canadian Press

5 of 9

Open this photo in gallery:

People gather on "El Patio" at the Kawartha Coffee Company, in Kawartha Lakes, ON.

Fred Thornhill/The Canadian Press

6 of 9

Open this photo in gallery:

Students toss their caps into the air while posing for family photos after a graduation ceremony at Magee Secondary School in Vancouver, BC.

DARRYL DYCK/The Canadian Press

7 of 9

Open this photo in gallery:

Lylian, an employee at the Sports Experts store, wears a face shield as he disinfects a box of shoes at the shop on Sainte-Catherine Street, in Montreal, QC.

SEBASTIEN ST-JEAN/AFP/Getty Images

8 of 9

Open this photo in gallery:

Stickers on the floor advise shoppers to practice physical distancing at the Bayshore Shopping Centre mall in Ottawa, on its first day open as part of Stage 2 of Ontario's plan to lift lockdowns implemented in response to the COVID-19 pandemic, on Friday, June 12, 2020. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Justin Tang

Justin Tang/The Canadian Press

9 of 9

Report an error
Due to technical reasons, we have temporarily removed commenting from our articles. We hope to have this fixed soon. Thank you for your patience. If you are looking to give feedback on our new site, please send it along to feedback@globeandmail.com. If you want to write a letter to the editor, please forward to letters@globeandmail.com.
Comments are closed

We have closed comments on this story for legal reasons or for abuse. For more information on our commenting policies and how our community-based moderation works, please read our Community Guidelines and our Terms and Conditions.

To view this site properly, enable cookies in your browser. Read our privacy policy to learn more.
How to enable cookies