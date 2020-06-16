Reopenings across Canada as COVID-19 lockdowns ease

As Toronto and parts of the GTA remain in phase one of the province's reopening process, much of the country has moved ahead with lifting restriction imposed in response to the coronavirus pandemic. Scenes from around the Canada show what may lie ahead for regions still under tight lockdown.
Partitions separate tables at a terrace in Saint-Sauveur, QC, as restaurants outside the Greater Montreal re-open amid the COVID-19 pandemic.
Mannequins are used to block off seats at Roundel Cafe to help diners adhere to physical distancing guidelines, as owner Dena Sananin works behind the counter during brunch service in Vancouver, BC.
Peter Bosciglio cuts Joe Krywionek's hair at Peters Barbershop in Cobourg, ON.
Barber Menick cuts a customer's hair in his barbershop in the Greater Montreal area.
Brett Kissel performs a drive-in concert in Edmonton, AB.
People gather on "El Patio" at the Kawartha Coffee Company, in Kawartha Lakes, ON.
Students toss their caps into the air while posing for family photos after a graduation ceremony at Magee Secondary School in Vancouver, BC.
Lylian, an employee at the Sports Experts store, wears a face shield as he disinfects a box of shoes at the shop on Sainte-Catherine Street, in Montreal, QC.
Stickers on the floor advise shoppers to practice physical distancing at the Bayshore Shopping Centre mall in Ottawa, on its first day open as part of Stage 2 of Ontario's plan to lift lockdowns implemented in response to the COVID-19 pandemic, on Friday, June 12, 2020. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Justin Tang
