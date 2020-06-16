Reopenings across Canada as COVID-19 lockdowns ease

As Toronto and parts of the GTA remain in phase one of the province's reopening process, much of the country has moved ahead with lifting restriction imposed in response to the coronavirus pandemic. Scenes from around the Canada show what may lie ahead for regions still under tight lockdown.

Open this photo in gallery: Partitions separate tables at a terrace in Saint-Sauveur, QC, as restaurants outside the Greater Montreal re-open amid the COVID-19 pandemic. Ryan Remiorz/The Canadian Press 1 of 9

Open this photo in gallery: Mannequins are used to block off seats at Roundel Cafe to help diners adhere to physical distancing guidelines, as owner Dena Sananin works behind the counter during brunch service in Vancouver, BC. DARRYL DYCK/The Canadian Press 2 of 9

Open this photo in gallery: Peter Bosciglio cuts Joe Krywionek's hair at Peters Barbershop in Cobourg, ON. CARLOS OSORIO/Reuters 3 of 9

Open this photo in gallery: Barber Menick cuts a customer's hair in his barbershop in the Greater Montreal area. Paul Chiasson/The Canadian Press 4 of 9

Open this photo in gallery: Brett Kissel performs a drive-in concert in Edmonton, AB. JASON FRANSON/The Canadian Press 5 of 9

Open this photo in gallery: People gather on "El Patio" at the Kawartha Coffee Company, in Kawartha Lakes, ON. Fred Thornhill/The Canadian Press 6 of 9

Open this photo in gallery: Students toss their caps into the air while posing for family photos after a graduation ceremony at Magee Secondary School in Vancouver, BC. DARRYL DYCK/The Canadian Press 7 of 9

Open this photo in gallery: Lylian, an employee at the Sports Experts store, wears a face shield as he disinfects a box of shoes at the shop on Sainte-Catherine Street, in Montreal, QC. SEBASTIEN ST-JEAN/AFP/Getty Images 8 of 9