Scenes from Juneteenth rallies across the US and Canada to demand racial justice

With most formal Juneteenth events cancelled due to coronavirus concerns, street marches and “car caravans” were planned on Friday across the United States to demand racial justice on the day commemorating the end of slavery a century and a half ago.

Open this photo in gallery: Volunteers finish painting the Black Lives Matter mural around Court Square Fountain in Montgomery, Alabama. Mickey Welsh/The Associated Press 1 of 17

Open this photo in gallery: Volunteers paint a Black Lives Matter mural around Court Square Fountain in downtown Montgomery, Alabama. Mickey Welsh/The Associated Press 2 of 17

Open this photo in gallery: Tulsa resident Bruce Carter pounds on a plaque in front of the 1921 Black Wall Street Memorial during a Juneteenth celebration in the Greenwood District in Tulsa, Oklahoma. Win McNamee/Getty Images 3 of 17

Open this photo in gallery: Demonstrators march along Central Park as they take part in events to mark Juneteenth New York City. ANDREW KELLY/Reuters 4 of 17

Story continues below advertisement

Open this photo in gallery: Demonstrators raise their fists during events to mark Juneteenth, which commemorates the end of slavery in Texas, in New York City. BRENDAN MCDERMID/Reuters 5 of 17

Open this photo in gallery: Demonstrators march during a Juneteenth march and rally in Washington, DC.. OLIVIER DOULIERY/AFP/Getty Images 6 of 17

Open this photo in gallery: Demonstrators march as they take part in events to mark Juneteenth in Manhattan, New York. ANDREW KELLY/Reuters 7 of 17

Open this photo in gallery: People carry a banner as they take part in events to mark Juneteenth in Manhattan, New York. ANDREW KELLY/Reuters 8 of 17

Open this photo in gallery: A woman prays during an event hosted by OneRace Movement at Atlantas Centennial Olympic Park to commemorate Juneteenth. John Bazemore/The Associated Press 9 of 17

Open this photo in gallery: National Guard vehicles drive along Pennsylvania Avenue NW, as they prepare for protests and demonstrations in Washington. Manuel Balce Ceneta/The Associated Press 10 of 17

Open this photo in gallery: A person cheers on people marching to celebrate Juneteenth in Washington to demonstrate for racial equality. Kenny Holston/The New York Times News Service 11 of 17

Open this photo in gallery: People mark Juneteenth in Washington while protesting for racial equality. Kenny Holston/The New York Times News Service 12 of 17

Open this photo in gallery: People gather at Centennial Olympic Park in Atlanta to celebrate Juneteenth. JOSHUA RASHAAD MCFADDEN/The New York Times News Service 13 of 17

Open this photo in gallery: Haley Avery (L) hugs her cousin, Selah Moore as they pray together during a Juneteenth event Organized by the One Race Movement at Centennial Olympic Park in Atlanta, Georgia. Joe Raedle/Getty Images 14 of 17

Open this photo in gallery: A 'Black Lives Matter' mural painted on Black Wall Street for events to mark Juneteenth, which commemorates the end of slavery in Texas, two years after the 1863 Emancipation Proclamation freed slaves elsewhere in the United States, amid nationwide protests against racial inequality in Tulsa. LAWRENCE BRYANT/Reuters 15 of 17

Open this photo in gallery: A pedestrian walks by protestors blocking College Street at Bay in Toronto so that the words ' Defund The Police' can be painted in front of Toronto Police Headquarters in Toronto. Solana Cain 16 of 17