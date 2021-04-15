Sicker and younger: Toronto ICU copes with pressure during third wave of pandemic
The spike in cases has strained intensive care capacity across Ontario, prompting discussions about the possible need to triage life-saving care. There are about 50 patients in Humber River’s ICU on April 13, more than 60 per cent of them with COVID-19, says Raman Rai, who manages the ICU. Staffing has become a challenge as exhausted nurses seek time off to rest. Transfers from other units have helped alleviate some pressure but Rai says she still worries about staffing, especially the lack of ICU-trained nurses. Across the province, there were 644 patients with COVID-19-related critical illness in intensive care beds as of April 15, according to Critical Care Services Ontario. The government has promised to create up to 1,000 more ICU beds in response to the growing need. The Canadian Press photographer Nathan Denette captures ICU workers, in hard-hit Toronto, who are witnessing the human side of the startling numbers firsthand.