Vator Sessions concert series

Musician Taylor Jade outside a decommissioned grain elevator near Asquith, Sask., on July, 30, 2020.

Kayle Neis/The Globe and Mail

The band Bicycle Daze and members of Vator Sessions set up the band's equipment before performing at a decommissioned grain elevator near Asquith, Sask., on Aug. 16, 2020.

Kayle Neis/The Globe and Mail

The Sex Geckos perform at a decommissioned grain elevator near Asquith.

Kayle Neis/The Globe and Mail

Musician Taylor Jade prepares to perform at a decommissioned grain elevator.

Kayle Neis/The Globe and Mail

Michael Vidal sets up a recording session for musician Taylor Jade.

Kayle Neis/The Globe and Mail

Musician Taylor Jade performs at the decommissioned grain elevator.

Kayle Neis/The Globe and Mail

Michael Vidal and Brett Arnelien set up for recording the Sex Geckos.

Kayle Neis/The Globe and Mail

Musician Taylor Jade performing at a decommissioned grain elevator.

Kayle Neis/The Globe and Mail

The Sex Geckos drummer Owen Bailey writes the band's set list before performing.

Kayle Neis/The Globe and Mail

