 Skip to main content
The Globe and Mail
Support Quality Journalism
The Globe and Mail
First Access to Latest
Investment News
Collection of curated
e-books and guides
Inform your decisions via
Globe Investor Tools
Just$1.99
per week
for first 24 weeks
Enjoy unlimited digital access
Enjoy Unlimited Digital Access
Get full access to globeandmail.com
Just $1.99 per week for the first 24 weeks
Just $1.99 per week for the first 24 weeks
Start Today
var select={root:".js-sub-pencil",control:".js-sub-pencil-control",open:"o-sub-pencil--open",closed:"o-sub-pencil--closed"},dom={},allowExpand=!0;function pencilInit(o){var e=arguments.length>1&&void 0!==arguments[1]&&arguments[1];select.root=o,dom.root=document.querySelector(select.root),dom.root&&(dom.control=document.querySelector(select.control),dom.control.addEventListener("click",onToggleClicked),setPanelState(e),window.addEventListener("scroll",onWindowScroll),dom.root.removeAttribute("hidden"))}function isPanelOpen(){return dom.root.classList.contains(select.open)}function setPanelState(o){dom.root.classList[o?"add":"remove"](select.open),dom.root.classList[o?"remove":"add"](select.closed),dom.control.setAttribute("aria-expanded",o)}function onToggleClicked(){var l=!isPanelOpen();setPanelState(l)}function onWindowScroll(){window.requestAnimationFrame(function() {var l=isPanelOpen(),n=0===(document.body.scrollTop||document.documentElement.scrollTop);n||l||!allowExpand?n&&l&&(allowExpand=!0,setPanelState(!1)):(allowExpand=!1,setPanelState(!0))});}pencilInit(".js-sub-pencil",!1); // via darwin-bg var slideIndex = 0; carousel(); function carousel() { var i; var x = document.getElementsByClassName("subs_valueprop"); for (i = 0; i < x.length; i++) { x[i].style.display = "none"; } slideIndex++; if (slideIndex> x.length) { slideIndex = 1; } x[slideIndex - 1].style.display = "block"; setTimeout(carousel, 2500); }

Canada

Register
AdChoices
In Photos

Visual look at the reopenings across Canada

Quebec, Saskatchewan and Manitoba are all easing more of the restrictions they implemented to slow the spread of the COVID-19 pandemic. In Canada, there have been at least 100,620 cases reported. In the last week 2,677 new cases were announced, 26% fewer than the previous week. There have also been 62,984 recoveries and 8,346 deaths.

Open this photo in gallery:

Lifeguards keep an eye on bathers at a community pool in Montreal.

Graham Hughes/The Canadian Press

1 of 18

Open this photo in gallery:

Children stand through a sunroof while attending a drive-thru classic and custom car show on the arena floor at Pacific Coliseum, in Vancouver.

DARRYL DYCK/The Canadian Press

2 of 18

Open this photo in gallery:

People participate in an outdoor yoga class by LMNTS Outdoor Studio, in a dome to facilitate physical distancing to prevent the spread of COVID-19 in Toronto.

CARLOS OSORIO/Reuters

3 of 18

Open this photo in gallery:

Six year old Makai'ryn Terrio cools down as he plays in water fountains in Montreal.

Graham Hughes/The Canadian Press

4 of 18

Story continues below advertisement

Open this photo in gallery:

Parishioners from St. Casimir's church depart after morning mass in Toronto.

Frank Gunn/The Canadian Press

5 of 18

Open this photo in gallery:

Sacha Brand, owner of Comptoir 400 restaurant in the Old Port of Montreal carries chairs as he prepares to open his outdoor terrace to customers in Montreal.

Graham Hughes/The Canadian Press

6 of 18

Open this photo in gallery:

Volunteer Odeth Thompson sorts through hampers for refugee and immigrant Canadians who are struggling during the pandemic in Edmonton.

Amber Bracken/The Globe and Mail

7 of 18

Open this photo in gallery:

A woman helps a little girl walk between a water fountain during a heatwave at the Place des Arts in Montreal.

ERIC THOMAS/AFP/Getty Images

8 of 18

Open this photo in gallery:

A woman pays her bill at a patio in Oakville, Ontario.

Frank Gunn/The Canadian Press

9 of 18

Open this photo in gallery:

Thousands of people spend time on the beach by Lake Ontario in Toronto.

Frank Gunn/The Canadian Press

10 of 18

Open this photo in gallery:

A swan sits beside a pile of garbage on the beach by Lake Ontario in Toronto.

Frank Gunn/The Canadian Press

11 of 18

Open this photo in gallery:

A man roller blades in the Old Port of Montreal as the port launches its 2020 summer season.

Graham Hughes/The Canadian Press

12 of 18

Open this photo in gallery:

A man moves on a zipline in the Old Port of Montreal as the port launches its 2020 summer season.

Graham Hughes/The Canadian Press

13 of 18

Open this photo in gallery:

People line up at a food truck in the Old Port of Montreal as the port launches its 2020 summer season.

Graham Hughes/The Canadian Press

14 of 18

Open this photo in gallery:

An empty food court is shown at a shopping mall in Montreal as the COVID-19 pandemic continues in Canada and around the world.

Graham Hughes/The Canadian Press

15 of 18

Open this photo in gallery:

A man wears a face mask as he walks through an open shopping mall in Montreal.

Graham Hughes/The Canadian Press

16 of 18

Open this photo in gallery:

Brooke Blake and Arthur Montgomery work in the Joey Restaurant's ghost kitchen located in Surrey, B.C.

JONATHAN HAYWARD/The Canadian Press

17 of 18

Open this photo in gallery:

A bloom of algae covers the waters of the Rideau Canal near the National Arts Centre. The algae was a result of hot, humid weather and a decrease in boat traffic due to the COVID-19 pandemic, which also prevented the operation of a weed harvester that usually clears the waters along the waterway.

Justin Tang/The Canadian Press

18 of 18

Report an error
Due to technical reasons, we have temporarily removed commenting from our articles. We hope to have this fixed soon. Thank you for your patience. If you are looking to give feedback on our new site, please send it along to feedback@globeandmail.com. If you want to write a letter to the editor, please forward to letters@globeandmail.com.
Comments are closed

We have closed comments on this story for legal reasons or for abuse. For more information on our commenting policies and how our community-based moderation works, please read our Community Guidelines and our Terms and Conditions.

To view this site properly, enable cookies in your browser. Read our privacy policy to learn more.
How to enable cookies