Visual look at the reopenings across Canada

Quebec, Saskatchewan and Manitoba are all easing more of the restrictions they implemented to slow the spread of the COVID-19 pandemic. In Canada, there have been at least 100,620 cases reported. In the last week 2,677 new cases were announced, 26% fewer than the previous week. There have also been 62,984 recoveries and 8,346 deaths.
Lifeguards keep an eye on bathers at a community pool in Montreal.
Graham Hughes/The Canadian Press
1 of 18
Children stand through a sunroof while attending a drive-thru classic and custom car show on the arena floor at Pacific Coliseum, in Vancouver.
DARRYL DYCK/The Canadian Press
2 of 18
People participate in an outdoor yoga class by LMNTS Outdoor Studio, in a dome to facilitate physical distancing to prevent the spread of COVID-19 in Toronto.
CARLOS OSORIO/Reuters
3 of 18
Six year old Makai'ryn Terrio cools down as he plays in water fountains in Montreal.
Graham Hughes/The Canadian Press
4 of 18
Story continues below advertisement
Parishioners from St. Casimir's church depart after morning mass in Toronto.
Frank Gunn/The Canadian Press
5 of 18
Sacha Brand, owner of Comptoir 400 restaurant in the Old Port of Montreal carries chairs as he prepares to open his outdoor terrace to customers in Montreal.
Graham Hughes/The Canadian Press
6 of 18
Volunteer Odeth Thompson sorts through hampers for refugee and immigrant Canadians who are struggling during the pandemic in Edmonton.
Amber Bracken/The Globe and Mail
7 of 18
A woman helps a little girl walk between a water fountain during a heatwave at the Place des Arts in Montreal.
ERIC THOMAS/AFP/Getty Images
8 of 18
A woman pays her bill at a patio in Oakville, Ontario.
Frank Gunn/The Canadian Press
9 of 18
Thousands of people spend time on the beach by Lake Ontario in Toronto.
Frank Gunn/The Canadian Press
10 of 18
A swan sits beside a pile of garbage on the beach by Lake Ontario in Toronto.
Frank Gunn/The Canadian Press
11 of 18
A man roller blades in the Old Port of Montreal as the port launches its 2020 summer season.
Graham Hughes/The Canadian Press
12 of 18
A man moves on a zipline in the Old Port of Montreal as the port launches its 2020 summer season.
Graham Hughes/The Canadian Press
13 of 18
People line up at a food truck in the Old Port of Montreal as the port launches its 2020 summer season.
Graham Hughes/The Canadian Press
14 of 18
An empty food court is shown at a shopping mall in Montreal as the COVID-19 pandemic continues in Canada and around the world.
Graham Hughes/The Canadian Press
15 of 18
A man wears a face mask as he walks through an open shopping mall in Montreal.
Graham Hughes/The Canadian Press
16 of 18
Brooke Blake and Arthur Montgomery work in the Joey Restaurant's ghost kitchen located in Surrey, B.C.
JONATHAN HAYWARD/The Canadian Press
17 of 18
A bloom of algae covers the waters of the Rideau Canal near the National Arts Centre. The algae was a result of hot, humid weather and a decrease in boat traffic due to the COVID-19 pandemic, which also prevented the operation of a weed harvester that usually clears the waters along the waterway.
Justin Tang/The Canadian Press
18 of 18