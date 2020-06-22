Visual look at the reopenings across Canada

Quebec, Saskatchewan and Manitoba are all easing more of the restrictions they implemented to slow the spread of the COVID-19 pandemic. In Canada, there have been at least 100,620 cases reported. In the last week 2,677 new cases were announced, 26% fewer than the previous week. There have also been 62,984 recoveries and 8,346 deaths.

Open this photo in gallery: Lifeguards keep an eye on bathers at a community pool in Montreal. Graham Hughes/The Canadian Press 1 of 18

Open this photo in gallery: Children stand through a sunroof while attending a drive-thru classic and custom car show on the arena floor at Pacific Coliseum, in Vancouver. DARRYL DYCK/The Canadian Press 2 of 18

Open this photo in gallery: People participate in an outdoor yoga class by LMNTS Outdoor Studio, in a dome to facilitate physical distancing to prevent the spread of COVID-19 in Toronto. CARLOS OSORIO/Reuters 3 of 18

Open this photo in gallery: Six year old Makai'ryn Terrio cools down as he plays in water fountains in Montreal. Graham Hughes/The Canadian Press 4 of 18

Story continues below advertisement

Open this photo in gallery: Parishioners from St. Casimir's church depart after morning mass in Toronto. Frank Gunn/The Canadian Press 5 of 18

Open this photo in gallery: Sacha Brand, owner of Comptoir 400 restaurant in the Old Port of Montreal carries chairs as he prepares to open his outdoor terrace to customers in Montreal. Graham Hughes/The Canadian Press 6 of 18

Open this photo in gallery: Volunteer Odeth Thompson sorts through hampers for refugee and immigrant Canadians who are struggling during the pandemic in Edmonton. Amber Bracken/The Globe and Mail 7 of 18

Open this photo in gallery: A woman helps a little girl walk between a water fountain during a heatwave at the Place des Arts in Montreal. ERIC THOMAS/AFP/Getty Images 8 of 18

Open this photo in gallery: A woman pays her bill at a patio in Oakville, Ontario. Frank Gunn/The Canadian Press 9 of 18

Open this photo in gallery: Thousands of people spend time on the beach by Lake Ontario in Toronto. Frank Gunn/The Canadian Press 10 of 18

Open this photo in gallery: A swan sits beside a pile of garbage on the beach by Lake Ontario in Toronto. Frank Gunn/The Canadian Press 11 of 18

Open this photo in gallery: A man roller blades in the Old Port of Montreal as the port launches its 2020 summer season. Graham Hughes/The Canadian Press 12 of 18

Open this photo in gallery: A man moves on a zipline in the Old Port of Montreal as the port launches its 2020 summer season. Graham Hughes/The Canadian Press 13 of 18

Open this photo in gallery: People line up at a food truck in the Old Port of Montreal as the port launches its 2020 summer season. Graham Hughes/The Canadian Press 14 of 18

Open this photo in gallery: An empty food court is shown at a shopping mall in Montreal as the COVID-19 pandemic continues in Canada and around the world. Graham Hughes/The Canadian Press 15 of 18

Open this photo in gallery: A man wears a face mask as he walks through an open shopping mall in Montreal. Graham Hughes/The Canadian Press 16 of 18

Open this photo in gallery: Brooke Blake and Arthur Montgomery work in the Joey Restaurant's ghost kitchen located in Surrey, B.C. JONATHAN HAYWARD/The Canadian Press 17 of 18