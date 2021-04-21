Winning photos from the ROM's Wildlife Photographer of the Year Contest

The ROM Wildlife Photographer of the Year contest announced the winning images from this year's contest. Both amateur and professional photographers shared their captivating images of the natural world and the ROM picked a Grand Prize winner and honourable mentions.
The Grand Prize Winner in the Royal Ontario Museum's sixth annual wildlife photo contest is a photo taken in York Region of a red fox tossing a squirrel in the air by Forest Qiao. Judges comments: A wonderful action shot caught at the perfect moment as the young fox plays with its food. Strong composition with the emphasis on the concentration in the face of the fox. The shallow depth of field allows the viewer to maintain a similar concentration on the action of the fox.
Forest Qiao/ROM
Oli Moorman's photo of a Moose Portrait in Algonquin Park receives an Honourable mention. Judges comments: Just a beautiful composition and portrait of a moose. The lighting is evocative and subdued but the detail in the fur remains strong throughout the entire image. Although the eye is in the top corner, the lighting on the snout creates a strong line between the water droplets, inviting the viewer to move around, investigating the rest of the image further.
Oli Moorman/ROM
Yun Wang's photo of a "Fly Into The Fire" taken in Lake Magadi, Kenya, also received an Honourable Mention. Judges comments: A powerful black and white image with excellent composition that insists the viewer look closer to understand the story. Each flamingo has a beautiful design which becomes even stronger within the composition and fortunate placement of the flock. Where does the land stop and the water begin? How was the "fire" created? Not being able to completely understand what is happening only adds to the interest of the image.
Yun Want/ROM
In the Youth category the Grand Prize Winner went to Owen Ritchie for a photo of a single swan taken in Thousand Islands, Ontario. Judges comments: The judges loved the fairy tale quality of the image. The overall colour is beautiful and the composition, with less attention to the swan and more emphasis on the undulation of the water, brings the viewer into the dream the photographer had envisioned.
Owen Ritchie /ROM
Photo by Ania Avadanei taken in Algonquin Park titled "Breakfast Time" Judges comments: It is hard to go wrong with a tender moment between an adult and young loon. The eye-level camera angle builds a greater connection between the viewer and the subject and is further reinforced by the adult loon lowering its head to gently feed the fish to its offspring.
Ania Avadanei/ROM
Honourable mention goes to Jax Nasimok for a photo titled "Studying the Marsh" taken in Cranberry Marsh in Whitby, Ontario. Judges comments: A very strong composition focusing on the eye of the Great Blue Heron. The soft-focus foreground and background allows the viewer to concentrate on the heron's head and the eye level viewpoint allows the viewer to become a participant in the hunt for prey.
Jax Nasimok/ROM
