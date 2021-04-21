Winning photos from the ROM's Wildlife Photographer of the Year Contest

Yun Wang's photo of a "Fly Into The Fire" taken in Lake Magadi, Kenya, also received an Honourable Mention. Judges comments: A powerful black and white image with excellent composition that insists the viewer look closer to understand the story. Each flamingo has a beautiful design which becomes even stronger within the composition and fortunate placement of the flock. Where does the land stop and the water begin? How was the "fire" created? Not being able to completely understand what is happening only adds to the interest of the image.

Yun Want/ROM