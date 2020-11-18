Ottawa names three experts to review breakdown of pandemic early warning system

 Skip to main content
The Globe and Mail
Support Quality Journalism.
The Globe and Mail
First Access to Latest
Investment News
Collection of curated
e-books and guides
Inform your decisions via
Globe Investor Tools
Just$1.99
per week
for first 24 weeks
Enjoy unlimited digital access
Enjoy Unlimited Digital Access
Get full access to globeandmail.com
Just $1.99 per week for the first 24 weeks
Just $1.99 per week for the first 24 weeks
Start Today
var select={root:".js-sub-pencil",control:".js-sub-pencil-control",open:"o-sub-pencil--open",closed:"o-sub-pencil--closed"},dom={},allowExpand=!0;function pencilInit(o){var e=arguments.length>1&&void 0!==arguments[1]&&arguments[1];select.root=o,dom.root=document.querySelector(select.root),dom.root&&(dom.control=document.querySelector(select.control),dom.control.addEventListener("click",onToggleClicked),setPanelState(e),window.addEventListener("scroll",onWindowScroll),dom.root.removeAttribute("hidden"))}function isPanelOpen(){return dom.root.classList.contains(select.open)}function setPanelState(o){dom.root.classList[o?"add":"remove"](select.open),dom.root.classList[o?"remove":"add"](select.closed),dom.control.setAttribute("aria-expanded",o)}function onToggleClicked(){var l=!isPanelOpen();setPanelState(l)}function onWindowScroll(){window.requestAnimationFrame(function() {var l=isPanelOpen(),n=0===(document.body.scrollTop||document.documentElement.scrollTop);n||l||!allowExpand?n&&l&&(allowExpand=!0,setPanelState(!1)):(allowExpand=!1,setPanelState(!0))});}pencilInit(".js-sub-pencil",!1); // via darwin-bg var slideIndex = 0; carousel(); function carousel() { var i; var x = document.getElementsByClassName("subs_valueprop"); for (i = 0; i < x.length; i++) { x[i].style.display = "none"; } slideIndex++; if (slideIndex> x.length) { slideIndex = 1; } x[slideIndex - 1].style.display = "block"; setTimeout(carousel, 2500); } //

Investigations

Register
AdChoices

Ottawa names three experts to review breakdown of pandemic early warning system

Grant Robertson
Comments
Text Size

Getting audio file ...

Audio for this article is not available at this time.

This translation has been automatically generated and has not been verified for accuracy. Full Disclaimer

Open this photo in gallery

People are shown at a COVID-19 testing clinic Montreal, on Oct. 11, 2020.

Graham Hughes/The Canadian Press

Ottawa has chosen three experts from Canada’s medical and intelligence communities to lead a review into the breakdown of the country’s pandemic early warning system, and to probe allegations that federal scientists were sidelined within the government.

The independent review marks the first major effort by the government to investigate problems at the Public Health Agency of Canada (PHAC), which doctors and epidemiologists inside the department say was ill-prepared for the COVID-19 outbreak, hurting the country’s response.

Health Minister Patty Hajdu is expected to announce on Wednesday that the review will be led by former national security adviser Margaret Bloodworth, former deputy chief public health officer Paul Gully and Mylaine Breton, Canada Research Chair in Clinical Governance on Primary Health Care.

Story continues below advertisement

The probe, which follows a Globe and Mail investigation that uncovered the problems, will look closely at the decisions that led to the curtailing of Canada’s pandemic early warning system – known as the Global Public Health Intelligence Network, or GPHIN – less than a year before the crisis emerged.

Ending Canada’s pandemic alert system was a mistake, internal government e-mails show

‘Without early warning you can’t have early response’: How Canada’s world-class pandemic alert system failed

What happened with Canada’s pandemic alert system? The GPHIN controversy explained

The Globe obtained 10 years of federal records that showed the pandemic alert system within GPHIN was silenced in May, 2019, through a series of internal decisions that shuffled resources to areas that did not involve pandemic preparedness or outbreak surveillance. Experts in Canada’s security community have criticized that move as a critical failure of the country’s intelligence capacity at the worst possible time.

“This review will help determine what kind of changes are required to ensure this global public-health surveillance system serves Canadians well,” Ms. Hajdu said in a statement.

An advance copy of the government’s announcement, which was provided to The Globe, indicates that Ottawa wants to rebuild GPHIN, and bolster its pandemic warning and surveillance capacity.

“This global surveillance system has played a key role in the early detection of past international outbreaks, including H1N1, MERS and Ebola,” the statement says. It adds that the review is being undertaken, “in light of concerns expressed about this system.”

The review will also confront troubling allegations made by doctors and epidemiologists within the Public Health Agency this year. Several have said structural changes at the department over the past decade stripped scientists of their ability to speak out, and prevented them from conveying crucial information up the chain of command within the bureaucracy.

Michael Garner, a former senior science adviser at the Public Health Agency who spent 13 years there, said urgent and critically important messages often had to be “dumbed down” for officials who were appointed from federal departments to fill key roles at the agency. Often, those officials lacked a sufficient grounding in public health.

Story continues below advertisement

“Scientists and public-health professionals at PHAC have not had their opinions and expertise valued. As a result, decisions impacting the health of the public that PHAC makes are not adequately rooted in scientific knowledge and public-health science,” he said.

Mr. Garner, speaking out on behalf of colleagues still at the department who fear career reprisals if they are named, said the review should look at how the government staffs its departments.

“The independent review should provide an examination of where public-health experts are required throughout the federal government, especially within the Public Health Agency of Canada,” Mr. Garner said.

Given the makeup of the panel leading the review, the investigation will not only look at Canada’s pandemic readiness from a public-health perspective but also from a national security and intelligence standpoint.

Ms. Bloodworth, who served as national security adviser to former prime minister Stephen Harper, also worked as deputy minister of defence and was deputy transport minister during the Sept. 11, 2001, terrorist attacks on the United States. She is the first woman in Canada’s intelligence community to serve as national security adviser.

Dr. Gully, one of Canada’s most prominent public-health doctors, spent 14 years in senior roles at Health Canada, and served as deputy chief public health officer from 2004 to 2006. Now a professor at the University of British Columbia, he worked on pandemic preparedness for the World Health Organization and volunteered as a field co-ordinator during the 2014 Ebola crisis in West Africa.

Story continues below advertisement

Dr. Breton, the Canada Research Chair, is also an associate professor at the University of Sherbrooke and is a specialist on organizational structures for health care.

The independent review ordered by Ms. Hajdu is one of two federal investigations into the problems. The Auditor-General is also probing the oversight of GPHIN and the concerns raised by scientists.

In the wake of The Globe investigation, two senior officials left the Public Health Agency including the president and a vice-president, who directly oversaw the operation of the pandemic warning system. A few weeks after the investigation was published, GPHIN’s alert system was restarted, 440 days after it fell silent.

Ms. Hajdu’s office said the independent review is expected to provide a final report to the government in the spring of 2021, which will be made public. The terms of reference for the review, which will outline the specifics of the investigation, will also be made public in the coming weeks.

Mr. Garner said he and others hope the panel will closely examine the restructuring of the Public Health Agency over the past decade, and the impact of those changes. Five years ago, the Harper government installed a president who not only supersedes the Chief Public Health Officer, but also sets budget priorities and overall direction for the department.

This move, which was opposed by the Liberals in 2015 but never reversed, has caused problems, Mr. Garner said, shifting the focus away from science and causing an exodus of public-health expertise in recent years.

Story continues below advertisement

“The decision to place a generic bureaucrat rather than a public-health scientist at the top of the Public Health Agency has created a cascade where public-health experts are no longer present at the senior levels," Mr. Garner said.

Those experts "have largely been forced out and replaced over time by generic bureaucrats with no experience in, or understanding of, the very basic principles of public-health science.”

Know what is happening in the halls of power with the day’s top political headlines and commentary as selected by Globe editors (subscribers only). Sign up today.

Coronavirus information
Coronavirus information
The Zero Canada Project provides resources to help you manage your health, your finances and your family life as Canada reopens.
Visit the hub

Your Globe

Build your personal news feed

Hide info
  1. Follow topics and authors relevant to your reading interests.
  2. Check your Following feed daily, and never miss an article. Access your Following feed from your account menu at the top right corner of every page.

Follow the author of this article:

Follow topics related to this article:

View more suggestions in Following Read more about following topics and authors
Report an error Editorial code of conduct
Due to technical reasons, we have temporarily removed commenting from our articles. We hope to have this fixed soon. Thank you for your patience. If you are looking to give feedback on our new site, please send it along to feedback@globeandmail.com. If you want to write a letter to the editor, please forward to letters@globeandmail.com.
Comments

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff. Non-subscribers can read and sort comments but will not be able to engage with them in any way. Click here to subscribe.

If you would like to write a letter to the editor, please forward it to letters@globeandmail.com. Readers can also interact with The Globe on Facebook and Twitter .

Subscribe to comment Why do I need to subscribe?

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff. Non-subscribers can read and sort comments but will not be able to engage with them in any way. Click here to subscribe.

If you would like to write a letter to the editor, please forward it to letters@globeandmail.com. Readers can also interact with The Globe on Facebook and Twitter .

I'm a print subscriber, link to my account Subscribe to comment Why do I need to subscribe?

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff.

We aim to create a safe and valuable space for discussion and debate. That means:

  • Treat others as you wish to be treated
  • Criticize ideas, not people
  • Stay on topic
  • Avoid the use of toxic and offensive language
  • Flag bad behaviour

Comments that violate our community guidelines will be removed.

Read our community guidelines here

Discussion loading ...

Read most recent letters to the editor.

To view this site properly, enable cookies in your browser. Read our privacy policy to learn more.
How to enable cookies