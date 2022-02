Mayor Jim Watson said the emergency declaration would allow greater flexibility for the city and businesses to provide essential services for residents and more easily purchase equipment required by front-line workers and first responders.

Police watch over a shack that was being used as a soup kitchen as truckers and their supporters continue to protest in Ottawa.PATRICK DOYLE/Reuters 1 of 10 People help load a shack that was being used as a soup kitchen after agreeing to its removal in Ottawa.PATRICK DOYLE/Reuters 2 of 10 A shack that was being used as a soup kitchen is hauled away as truckers and their supporters continue to protest against the COVID-19 vaccine mandates in Ottawa.PATRICK DOYLE/Reuters 3 of 10 Smoke rises from the wood stoves of three saunas that were donated for protesters as they gather at RCGT Baseball Park’s parking lot in Ottawa.Justin Tang/The Canadian Press 4 of 10 Trucks sit in a staging area east of downtown after police raided the truckers' stockpile of fuel, as truckers and their supporters continue to protest in Ottawa.PATRICK DOYLE/Reuters 5 of 10 A woodpile for firewood is seen as protesters gather at RCGT Baseball Park’s parking lot in Ottawa.Justin Tang/The Canadian Press 6 of 10 A man sits on top of a camper in front of Parliament Hill as truckers and their supporters continue to protest in Ottawa.PATRICK DOYLE/Reuters 7 of 10 Police officers walk past parked tractors, as truckers and supporters continue to protest in Ottawa.LARS HAGBERG/Reuters 8 of 10 Police officers walk through protest crowd in front of the Parliament Hill in Ottawa.LARS HAGBERG/Reuters 9 of 10 People carry Canadian flags as they walk past a painting depicting a healthcare professional wearing a mask, as truckers and supporters continue to protest in Ottawa.LARS HAGBERG/Reuters 10 of 10