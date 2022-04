Ottawa braced for a weekend-long protest ostensibly against COVID-19 vaccine mandates on Saturday as police closed city streets in a bid to fend off the kind of long-standing disruptions that gripped the downtown core for weeks in February. Saturday’s planned protest activities come after officers and demonstrators clashed on Friday night, resulting in seven arrests and two dozen vehicles being towed.

"Rolling Thunder" protesters converge in Ottawa on Saturday.LARS HAGBERG/Reuters 1 of 7 "Rolling Thunder" protesters march in Ottawa on April 30.BLAIR GABLE/Reuters 2 of 7 Participants in the 'Rolling Thunder" protest look on during a speech at the War Memorial in Ottawa on Saturday.Spencer Colby/The Globe and Mail 3 of 7 Participants in the "Rolling Thunder" protest look on during a War Memorial service in Ottawa on Saturday, April 30.Spencer Colby/The Globe and Mail 4 of 7 "Rolling Thunder" protesters occupy the nation's capital on Saturday.LARS HAGBERG/Reuters 5 of 7 Jake, last name unknown, delivers remarks during the "Rolling Thunder" protest in Ottawa on Saturday.Spencer Colby/The Globe and Mail 6 of 7 "Rolling Thunder" protestors are seen at the National War Memorial in Ottawa on Saturday, April 30.Spencer Colby/The Globe and Mail 7 of 7