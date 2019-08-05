 Skip to main content

Toronto 13 people wounded in 11 different shootings in Toronto over holiday weekend, police say

Subscribe
Register
AdChoices

13 people wounded in 11 different shootings in Toronto over holiday weekend, police say

Emerald Bensadoun
Toronto
The Canadian Press
Comments

Find your bookmarks by selecting your profile name.

Getting audio file...

Audio for this article is not available at this time.

This translation has been automatically generated and has not been verified for accuracy. Full Disclaimer

Thirteen people were injured after nearly a dozen shootings across Toronto over the long weekend, one of which sparked chaos as gunshots rang out in a packed nightclub.

“This is not a normal weekend in the City of Toronto,” said Toronto police Chief Mark Saunders at a news conference on Monday.

He said there were 11 separate shootings since Saturday and 13 victims, with about a third of the incidents taking place in north Toronto.

Story continues below advertisement

Saunders said he was particularly concerned about a shooting at District 45 nightclub which left seven people injured.

“I find it disturbing when you’ve got over 100 people and someone would be brazen enough to pull out a gun and start shooting,” he said.

Police spokeswoman Const. Allyson Douglas-Cook said the club was at capacity when gunshots were fired early Monday, injuring two men and three women. Two more people arrived at the hospital on their own later that day, she said.

One of the male victims remains in life-threatening condition, said Douglas-Cook.

Saunders said no suspects have been identified in the shooting, but he called the case “very solvable.”

He said investigators are reviewing the club’s surveillance footage and he asked witnesses and anyone with information to come forward to police.

District 45 released a statement that said it was co-operating with police on the investigation.

Story continues below advertisement

Another shooting early Monday left two men in hospital. Police said a nearby vehicle was found riddled with bullet holes.

Mayor John Tory released a statement reaffirming his position on banning handguns, which he said he believes would address gun violence in the city.

“This was always put forward as a part of the answer to gun violence together with changes to other laws affecting things like bail, additional support for police, and the paramount need for all three governments to invest together in kids, families and neighbourhoods,” said his statement.

Saunders said the decision to ban guns is up to politicians, but he welcomes anything that removes firearms from Toronto streets.

Report an error
Due to technical reasons, we have temporarily removed commenting from our articles. We hope to have this fixed soon. Thank you for your patience. If you are looking to give feedback on our new site, please send it along to feedback@globeandmail.com. If you want to write a letter to the editor, please forward to letters@globeandmail.com.
Comments

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff. Non-subscribers can read and sort comments but will not be able to engage with them in any way. Click here to subscribe.

If you would like to write a letter to the editor, please forward it to letters@globeandmail.com. Readers can also interact with The Globe on Facebook and Twitter .

Subscribe to comment Why do I need to subscribe?

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff. Non-subscribers can read and sort comments but will not be able to engage with them in any way. Click here to subscribe.

If you would like to write a letter to the editor, please forward it to letters@globeandmail.com. Readers can also interact with The Globe on Facebook and Twitter .

I'm a print subscriber, link to my account Subscribe to comment Why do I need to subscribe?

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff.

We aim to create a safe and valuable space for discussion and debate. That means:

  • Treat others as you wish to be treated
  • Criticize ideas, not people
  • Stay on topic
  • Avoid the use of toxic and offensive language
  • Flag bad behaviour

Comments that violate our community guidelines will be removed.

Read our community guidelines here

Discussion loading ...

Read most recent letters to the editor.

Cannabis pro newsletter