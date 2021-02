14-year-old girl in critical condition after early-morning shooting in Toronto

A 14-year-old girl is in hospital in critical condition after an early morning shooting in Toronto.

Police confirm it happened in an apartment building near the intersection of Jane and Finch.

They say four suspects were seen fleeing the scene on foot.

An update on the girl’s condition is expected around 9 a.m.

No other details are being released at this time.

A K9 unit is searching the area and police are on scene investigating.

