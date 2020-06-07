17-year-old girl dead after hit-and-run in Toronto’s north end, police say

Toronto police say a 17-year-old girl is dead after a hit-and-run in the city’s north end.

Police say the incident happened early Sunday morning at 12:15 a.m., when the girl and a 19-year-old woman were using a crosswalk.

They say a left-turning SUV struck the two females as they crossed the street.

Story continues below advertisement

Police say the vehicle failed to remain at the scene of the collision.

Investigators say the girl died at the scene while the woman suffered from minor injuries.

They’re are asking anyone who might have dashcam or surveillance video of the incident to contact police.

Our Morning Update and Evening Update newsletters are written by Globe editors, giving you a concise summary of the day’s most important headlines. Sign up today.