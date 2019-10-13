20-month-old boy critically injured in Toronto hit-and-run, police say

A hit-and-run driver critically injured a 20-month-old boy who was in a stroller on a sidewalk on Sunday morning in Toronto’s northeast end, police say.

Two women, including the boy’s mother, also suffered serious injuries in the collision, which occurred near a strip-mall plaza at the intersection of Ellesmere Road and Pharmacy Avenue.

Inspector Mandeep Mann told reporters that the victims were not crossing the street when they were hit shortly before 11 a.m.

After the victims were brought to hospital, a broken stroller lay in pieces at the scene.

Within an hour of the collision, police published an image of a man standing outside the shopping plaza where it occurred, describing him as a person of interest.

Police say they are seeking more video footage from the public and that they are searching for a Dodge Journey S.U.V.

In May, a four-year-old boy was also struck by a hit-and-run driver in Scarborough. That child suffered severe brain injuries, but survived.

A day after that springtime accident, a motorcyclist was charged with the offence and his female passenger was charged with fleeing the scene.

City of Toronto planners are being asked to curb the potential for fatal accidents at busy arterial roads.

In a speech early this year, Mayor John Tory said that there were 41 pedestrian fatalities in Toronto in 2018, with 16 of them occurring in Scarborough.

Earlier this month, Toronto City Councillor Brad Bradford told The Globe and Mail that there have been nearly 30 pedestrian deaths on city streets so far this year.