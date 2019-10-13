 Skip to main content

Toronto

Subscribe
Register
AdChoices

20-month-old boy critically injured in Toronto hit-and-run, police say

Colin Freeze
Comments

Find your bookmarks by selecting your profile name.

Getting audio file...

Audio for this article is not available at this time.

This translation has been automatically generated and has not been verified for accuracy. Full Disclaimer

A hit-and-run driver critically injured a 20-month-old boy who was in a stroller on a sidewalk on Sunday morning in Toronto’s northeast end, police say.

Two women, including the boy’s mother, also suffered serious injuries in the collision, which occurred near a strip-mall plaza at the intersection of Ellesmere Road and Pharmacy Avenue.

Inspector Mandeep Mann told reporters that the victims were not crossing the street when they were hit shortly before 11 a.m.

Story continues below advertisement

After the victims were brought to hospital, a broken stroller lay in pieces at the scene.

Within an hour of the collision, police published an image of a man standing outside the shopping plaza where it occurred, describing him as a person of interest.

Police say they are seeking more video footage from the public and that they are searching for a Dodge Journey S.U.V.

In May, a four-year-old boy was also struck by a hit-and-run driver in Scarborough. That child suffered severe brain injuries, but survived.

A day after that springtime accident, a motorcyclist was charged with the offence and his female passenger was charged with fleeing the scene.

City of Toronto planners are being asked to curb the potential for fatal accidents at busy arterial roads.

In a speech early this year, Mayor John Tory said that there were 41 pedestrian fatalities in Toronto in 2018, with 16 of them occurring in Scarborough.

Story continues below advertisement

Earlier this month, Toronto City Councillor Brad Bradford told The Globe and Mail that there have been nearly 30 pedestrian deaths on city streets so far this year.

Report an error Editorial code of conduct
Due to technical reasons, we have temporarily removed commenting from our articles. We hope to have this fixed soon. Thank you for your patience. If you are looking to give feedback on our new site, please send it along to feedback@globeandmail.com. If you want to write a letter to the editor, please forward to letters@globeandmail.com.
Comments

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff. Non-subscribers can read and sort comments but will not be able to engage with them in any way. Click here to subscribe.

If you would like to write a letter to the editor, please forward it to letters@globeandmail.com. Readers can also interact with The Globe on Facebook and Twitter .

Subscribe to comment Why do I need to subscribe?

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff. Non-subscribers can read and sort comments but will not be able to engage with them in any way. Click here to subscribe.

If you would like to write a letter to the editor, please forward it to letters@globeandmail.com. Readers can also interact with The Globe on Facebook and Twitter .

I'm a print subscriber, link to my account Subscribe to comment Why do I need to subscribe?

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff.

We aim to create a safe and valuable space for discussion and debate. That means:

  • Treat others as you wish to be treated
  • Criticize ideas, not people
  • Stay on topic
  • Avoid the use of toxic and offensive language
  • Flag bad behaviour

Comments that violate our community guidelines will be removed.

Read our community guidelines here

Discussion loading ...

Read most recent letters to the editor.

Cannabis pro newsletter