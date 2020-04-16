 Skip to main content
38 TTC bus drivers refuse to work over COVID-19 safety concerns

TORONTO
The Canadian Press
The Toronto Transit Commission said 38 of its bus drivers refused to work on Wednesday over safety concerns linked to COVID-19.

TTC spokesman Stuart Green said in an e-mail that 33 drivers initiated work refusals Wednesday evening.

He said the Ontario Ministry of Labour is reviewing what happened to determine if their actions were justified.

The TTC noted that earlier Wednesday five other drivers also refused work on the same grounds.

Green said in that case the provincial inspector ruled the circumstances reported did not meet the conditions of a work refusal under the Occupational Health and Safety Act.

He said the inspector further determined that the TTC has measures and procedures in place for preventing hazards associated with COVID-19.

