38 TTC bus drivers refuse to work over COVID-19 safety concerns

The Toronto Transit Commission said 38 of its bus drivers refused to work on Wednesday over safety concerns linked to COVID-19.

TTC spokesman Stuart Green said in an e-mail that 33 drivers initiated work refusals Wednesday evening.

He said the Ontario Ministry of Labour is reviewing what happened to determine if their actions were justified.

Story continues below advertisement

The TTC noted that earlier Wednesday five other drivers also refused work on the same grounds.

Green said in that case the provincial inspector ruled the circumstances reported did not meet the conditions of a work refusal under the Occupational Health and Safety Act.

He said the inspector further determined that the TTC has measures and procedures in place for preventing hazards associated with COVID-19.

Now that it is recommended you wear a face covering in dense public settings like grocery stores and pharmacies, watch how to make the three masks recommended by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. Written instructions available at tgam.ca/masks

Our Morning Update and Evening Update newsletters are written by Globe editors, giving you a concise summary of the day’s most important headlines. Sign up today.