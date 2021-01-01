 Skip to main content
52 residents dead due to COVID-19 outbreak at Tendercare Living Centre in Toronto

TORONTO
The Canadian Press
Open this photo in gallery

A person wearing personal protective equipment speaks to people in a car at the Tendercare Living Centre, a long-term seniors care facility which is the site of a COVID-19 outbreak, in Scarborough, Ontario, Dec, 28, 2020.

CARLOS OSORIO/Reuters

At least 52 residents of a Toronto long-term care home have died because of a COVID-19 outbreak at the facility.

Tendercare Living Centre says the outbreak has sickened 122 residents and 56 staff as of Thursday.

It says there are 78 active cases remaining in residents.

Father and son doctors respond to urgent call at Toronto-area nursing home

The Ontario government announced earlier this week that North York General Hospital would be taking over management of Tendercare.

The province says the arrangement will help address the outbreak and stabilize the situation.

Ontario will not release new COVID-19 data today but will have two days’ worth of updates on Saturday.

Meanwhile, a non-profit that represents health-care professionals and patients is calling for military intervention in Ontario’s long-term care homes to help control outbreaks of COVID-19.

The executive director of the Ontario Health Coalition says redeploying the Canadian Armed Forces to the hard-hit facilities is not the group’s first choice, but that there aren’t many short-term options.

Natalie Mehra says outbreaks in long-term care home have been “growing extremely quickly” and death counts are mounting.

She says that hospitals are treating a worrying number of patients, and some are experiencing outbreaks of their own.

Coronavirus information
