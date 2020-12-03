 Skip to main content

Accused told psychiatrist he had a strong desire to commit van attack in Toronto, court hears

Liam Casey
TORONTO
The Canadian Press
Police are on scene after a van mounted a sidewalk and crashed into a number of pedestrians, in Toronto, on April 23, 2018.

Aaron Vincent Elkaim/The Canadian Press

The man who drove a van down a crowded Toronto sidewalk and killed 10 people told a psychiatrist he had a strong desire to commit the attack.

The trial of Alek Minassian has heard he told the psychiatrist that while he did not feel compelled to carry out the attack, he simply wanted to.

His explanation came in an audio recording of a conversation he had with Dr. Alexander Westphal, who is testifying for the defence.

Minassian’s lawyer had said Westphal would be the only expert to say the 28-year-old should be found not criminally responsible for his actions, but the psychiatrist has stopped of making that conclusion.

Westphal says Minassian does not truly understand the moral wrongfulness of killing 10 people but says criminal responsibility is a legal opinion, not a psychiatric one.

Minassian has pleaded not guilty to 10 counts of first-degree murder and 16 of attempted murder. He argues he should be found not criminally responsible due to autism spectrum disorder.

His state of mind is the sole issue at trial after he admitted to planning and carrying out the attack.

In the audio recording of Minassian’s conversation with Westphal, court heard his discuss motivation for the attack.

“I felt a strong desire to want to especially as the time … approached, but I didn’t feel compelled to do it, I didn’t really feel I had to do it,” Minassian said.

Crown attorney Joe Callaghan said those words seemed at odds with a report by Westphal that said Minassian felt he “had to go through with it” after making the decision to go forward with his plan.

Under questioning from the Crown, Westphal said Minassian was not compelled to commit the attack.

The Crown repeatedly asked why that was not in the report, a question Westphal seemed confused by.

“You only included facts that fit your narrative, you’re not interested in an objective view,” Callaghan said, his voice raised.

“I think I accurately captured that aspect I don’t think he was compelled to do it,” Westphal said.

This is Westphal’s fourth straight day testifying at trial.

