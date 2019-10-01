 Skip to main content

Toronto Actor, musician Louie Rankin dead at 66 in car crash in Ontario

Actor, musician Louie Rankin dead at 66 in car crash in Ontario

SHELBURNE, Ont.
The Canadian Press
Jamaican-born actor and reggae artist Louie Rankin has died in a car crash in small-town Ontario at the age of 66.

Ontario Provincial Police say Rankin’s vehicle collided with a tractor-trailer near Shelburne, Ont., on Monday morning.

Open this photo in gallery

Rankin's mangled vehicle and a truck is seen along the side of a highway near Shelburne, Ont..

The Canadian Press

Photos from the scene show a mangled vehicle and a truck along the side of a highway.

Sidiki Morrison, who identified himself as Rankin’s manager and producer, says Rankin was a legend in his native Jamaica.

Rankin recently announced on Instagram that he was shooting a movie in Toronto with Morrison’s company, iHouse Records.

Rankin was also known for his role of Ox in the 1998 film “Belly.”

