Open this photo in gallery: The Willowdale Welcome Centre in Toronto on April 20, 2020.Chris Young/The Canadian Press

Advocacy groups and shelter operators called Friday on all levels of government to immediately help Toronto’s overstretched shelter system cope with the high numbers of refugee claimants who are unhoused.

Representatives from the Rwandan Canadian Healing Centre, Soujourn House, Christie Refugee Welcome Centre and other groups said the federal, provincial and municipal governments should be ashamed for not doing enough to help asylum seekers who’ve recently arrived in the city.

Kizito Musabimana of the Rwandan Canadian Healing Centre said advocates working with asylum seekers are tired of different levels of government not taking accountability, and should instead be working together to solve the bed shortage crisis in Toronto’s shelter system.

“The federal government is pointing fingers … the city was pointing fingers or is saying they need help, and then the provincial government sometimes is not at the table,” Musabimana said during a news conference Friday as some asylum seekers sat on the sidewalk nearby outside a homeless shelter.

“We want everybody to get at the table and answer to everybody.”

Deputy Mayor Jennifer McKelvie said in May that the number of asylum seekers in Toronto’s shelter system grew by 500 per cent in 20 months from a low of 530 per night in September 2021 to more than 2,800 throughout the month of May.

She announced that Toronto would be referring asylum seekers away from at-capacity shelters towards federal programs and called on the federal government to provide the city with more funding.

The federal government has said it has given $700 million to provinces and municipalities to support newcomers seeking emergency shelter, with $215.4 million going to Toronto.

Mayor Olivia Chow, who took office on Wednesday, said Friday that staff from the city, province and federal government were set to meet to discuss the issue that day, and noted the pressures on Toronto’s shelter system.

“Toronto’s shelters are full. Over a third of their residents are refugees. Our city is currently serving 3,000 refugees each night, including those fleeing the war in Ukraine, in both dedicated refugee shelter spaces and in our base shelter system,” she wrote in a statement.

“The federal government must recognize this is a crisis and partner with the city to address it.”

Chow said she was hoping Friday’s meeting between the three levels of government would bring results.

“I am looking for concrete solutions for the end of the immediate crisis, as well as a longer term action plan to provide refugees dignified shelter and housing when they arrive,” she said.

The new mayor said she wants Ottawa to cover the $157 million Toronto is spending for existing refugee shelter spaces, and support with additional housing, shelter space and personnel.

“Further, I am seeking partnership that includes the city contributing on a significant expansion of the Canada-Ontario Housing Benefit, a rent supplement program, so that we can move people into housing,” she said.

“People who come to Canada fleeing persecution deserve better than this.”