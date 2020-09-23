Advocates want winter plan for homeless in Toronto, city says plan is coming

 Skip to main content
The Globe and Mail
Support Quality Journalism
The Globe and Mail
First Access to Latest
Investment News
Collection of curated
e-books and guides
Inform your decisions via
Globe Investor Tools
Just$1.99
per week
for first 24 weeks
Enjoy unlimited digital access
Enjoy Unlimited Digital Access
Get full access to globeandmail.com
Just $1.99 per week for the first 24 weeks
Just $1.99 per week for the first 24 weeks
Start Today
var select={root:".js-sub-pencil",control:".js-sub-pencil-control",open:"o-sub-pencil--open",closed:"o-sub-pencil--closed"},dom={},allowExpand=!0;function pencilInit(o){var e=arguments.length>1&&void 0!==arguments[1]&&arguments[1];select.root=o,dom.root=document.querySelector(select.root),dom.root&&(dom.control=document.querySelector(select.control),dom.control.addEventListener("click",onToggleClicked),setPanelState(e),window.addEventListener("scroll",onWindowScroll),dom.root.removeAttribute("hidden"))}function isPanelOpen(){return dom.root.classList.contains(select.open)}function setPanelState(o){dom.root.classList[o?"add":"remove"](select.open),dom.root.classList[o?"remove":"add"](select.closed),dom.control.setAttribute("aria-expanded",o)}function onToggleClicked(){var l=!isPanelOpen();setPanelState(l)}function onWindowScroll(){window.requestAnimationFrame(function() {var l=isPanelOpen(),n=0===(document.body.scrollTop||document.documentElement.scrollTop);n||l||!allowExpand?n&&l&&(allowExpand=!0,setPanelState(!1)):(allowExpand=!1,setPanelState(!0))});}pencilInit(".js-sub-pencil",!1); // via darwin-bg var slideIndex = 0; carousel(); function carousel() { var i; var x = document.getElementsByClassName("subs_valueprop"); for (i = 0; i < x.length; i++) { x[i].style.display = "none"; } slideIndex++; if (slideIndex> x.length) { slideIndex = 1; } x[slideIndex - 1].style.display = "block"; setTimeout(carousel, 2500); }

Toronto

Register
AdChoices
Coronavirus information
Coronavirus information
The Zero Canada Project provides resources to help you manage your health, your finances and your family life as Canada reopens.
Visit the hub

Advocates want winter plan for homeless in Toronto, city says plan is coming

Toronto, Ontario, Canada
The Canadian Press
Comments
Text Size

Getting audio file ...

Audio for this article is not available at this time.

This translation has been automatically generated and has not been verified for accuracy. Full Disclaimer

Open this photo in gallery

A person walks past a homeless man as he rests beside tents set up in Trinity Bellwoods Park during the COVID-19 pandemic in Toronto on Sept. 21, 2020.

Nathan Denette/The Canadian Press

Homeless advocates say the City of Toronto needs an urgent plan to find homes for those living in encampments before winter arrives.

Encampment Support Network volunteer Jeff Bierk says without immediate action people will die.

He says the group has been providing basic necessities such as water, food, clothes, tents and sleeping bags to those living in camps, but the cold weather presents different challenges.

Story continues below advertisement

The city has promised to announce details of a plan for the homeless in early October.

In the meantime, the city has moved about 4,000 people out of shelters and into hotels and temporary homes.

It has also temporarily housed hundreds more who have lived in camps, but advocates say the effort is a Band-Aid solution to a complicated problem.

The city has bought or leased more than 30 buildings since the pandemic began earlier this year, but they are scattered throughout the city with many of them far from social services.

“We’ve seen people get kicked out for curfew violations or smoking weed in their room and some who just say ‘this person is not a fit for this program’ and they’re kicked out,” Bierk said.

The group was holding a communal meal and march in downtown Toronto on Wednesday to point out vacant buildings that could be used to house the homeless.

Several shelters throughout the city have been subject to vitriol and protests from residents who complain crime has increased in those areas.

Story continues below advertisement

On Tuesday, two top city officials recommended a 24-month plan to address homelessness that includes 3,000 affordable rental and supportive homes. They said the funding for the plan should come from the federal and provincial governments.

Earlier in the week the federal government said it would provide $1.2 billion to cities across the country for modular homes.

But Bierk said he’s worried the money won’t come soon enough for Toronto’s homeless.

“We supported people through a heat wave by providing water and ice, but winter comes with a lot of fear,” he said.

“There are going to be people that are going to die and that’s the reality of it.”

Since the pandemic began, many people have fled Toronto’s notoriously crowded shelters for fear of catching COVID-19 and said they felt safer living outdoors.

Story continues below advertisement

In July, a number of people living in tents as well as homeless advocates sued the city, arguing a Toronto bylaw banning camping in city parks should be declared unconstitutional given the COVID-19 pandemic.

The group alleged the city’s threats to evict them violated their rights. The city has temporarily halted evictions in the wake of the suit.

Follow related topics

This content appears as provided to The Globe by the originating wire service. It has not been edited by Globe staff.

Report an error
Due to technical reasons, we have temporarily removed commenting from our articles. We hope to have this fixed soon. Thank you for your patience. If you are looking to give feedback on our new site, please send it along to feedback@globeandmail.com. If you want to write a letter to the editor, please forward to letters@globeandmail.com.
Comments

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff. Non-subscribers can read and sort comments but will not be able to engage with them in any way. Click here to subscribe.

If you would like to write a letter to the editor, please forward it to letters@globeandmail.com. Readers can also interact with The Globe on Facebook and Twitter .

Subscribe to comment Why do I need to subscribe?

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff. Non-subscribers can read and sort comments but will not be able to engage with them in any way. Click here to subscribe.

If you would like to write a letter to the editor, please forward it to letters@globeandmail.com. Readers can also interact with The Globe on Facebook and Twitter .

I'm a print subscriber, link to my account Subscribe to comment Why do I need to subscribe?

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff.

We aim to create a safe and valuable space for discussion and debate. That means:

  • Treat others as you wish to be treated
  • Criticize ideas, not people
  • Stay on topic
  • Avoid the use of toxic and offensive language
  • Flag bad behaviour

Comments that violate our community guidelines will be removed.

Read our community guidelines here

Discussion loading ...

Read most recent letters to the editor.

To view this site properly, enable cookies in your browser. Read our privacy policy to learn more.
How to enable cookies