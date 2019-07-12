 Skip to main content

Toronto Defence lawyer for Toronto van attack suspect Alek Minassian seeks publication ban on a statement made to police

Subscribe
Register
Bookmarks Account
Bookmarks Account
AdChoices

Defence lawyer for Toronto van attack suspect Alek Minassian seeks publication ban on a statement made to police

Toronto, Ontario, Canada
The Canadian Press
For Subscribers
Comments
Please log in to bookmark this story. Log In Create Free Account

Find your bookmarks by selecting your profile name.

Open this photo in gallery

The case of a man accused killing 10 people by driving a van along a busy sidewalk in Toronto is expected in court today. Duty counsel Georgia Koulis, left to right, Alek Minassian, Justice of the Peace Stephen Waisberg, and Crown prosecutor Joe Callaghan are shown in court in Toronto on April 24, 2018 in this courtroom sketch.

Alexandra Newbould/The Canadian Press

The lawyer for a man accused of killing ten people by driving a van down a busy Toronto sidewalk has asked a judge to prevent the publication of his client’s statement to police.

Boris Bytensky argued to have Alek Minassian’s statement placed under a publication ban until the man’s trial is complete, even if it comes up during the proceedings.

Superior Court Justice Anne Molloy described the request as asking to hold a secret trial.

Story continues below advertisement

Mr. Minassian faces 10 counts of first-degree murder and 16 counts of attempted murder. He is set to stand trial before a judge alone next year.

Several media outlets, including The Canadian Press, are arguing against Mr. Bytensky’s request.

Mr. Bytensky has argued that publishing the details would taint potential witnesses at trial, a position supported by the Crown.

But a lawyer for the media outlets says there is no evidence to support that argument and has cited the open-courts principle in arguing against the ban.

Justice Molloy has reserved her decision on the matter until Aug. 16.

Report an error
Due to technical reasons, we have temporarily removed commenting from our articles. We hope to have this fixed soon. Thank you for your patience. If you are looking to give feedback on our new site, please send it along to feedback@globeandmail.com. If you want to write a letter to the editor, please forward to letters@globeandmail.com.
Comments

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff. Non-subscribers can read and sort comments but will not be able to engage with them in any way. Click here to subscribe.

If you would like to write a letter to the editor, please forward it to letters@globeandmail.com. Readers can also interact with The Globe on Facebook and Twitter .

Subscribe to comment Why do I need to subscribe?

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff. Non-subscribers can read and sort comments but will not be able to engage with them in any way. Click here to subscribe.

If you would like to write a letter to the editor, please forward it to letters@globeandmail.com. Readers can also interact with The Globe on Facebook and Twitter .

I'm a print subscriber, link to my account Subscribe to comment Why do I need to subscribe?

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff.

We aim to create a safe and valuable space for discussion and debate. That means:

  • Treat others as you wish to be treated
  • Criticize ideas, not people
  • Stay on topic
  • Avoid the use of toxic and offensive language
  • Flag bad behaviour

Comments that violate our community guidelines will be removed.

Read our community guidelines here

Discussion loading ...

Read most recent letters to the editor.

Cannabis pro newsletter