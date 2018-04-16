Alleged serial killer Bruce McArthur accused of killing eighth victim

Open this photo in gallery In this artist's sketch, alleged serial killer Bruce McArthur makes an appearance via video in a Toronto courtroom, on April 11, 2018. Alexandra Newbould/The Canadian Press

Less than a week after he was charged with a seventh murder, alleged serial killer Bruce McArthur has been accused of killing an eighth victim.

Mr. McArthur is accused of the first-degree murder of Kirushna Kumar Kanagaratnam some time between Sept. 3 and Dec. 14 of 2015.

Mr. Kanagaratnam was identified last Thursday after Toronto police took the exceptional step of releasing a photo believed to have been taken after his death.

Open this photo in gallery Bruce McArthur was charged with first-degree murder in relation to the death of Kirushna Kumar Kanagaratnam, pictured, on April 16, 2018. Toronto Police Service

Mr. Kanagaratnam arrived in Canada from Sri Lanka in 2010 and lived in Scarborough, homicide Detective Sergeant Hank Idsinga told reporters Monday morning.

Police do not know of explicit connections between Mr. Kanagaratnam and the Gay Village, the detective added.

Mr. Kanagaratnam, who was 37 when he is believed to have been killed, did not have direct family in Canada and had not been reported missing, Det. Sgt. Idsinga said.

“He was not on file in Canada as missing and I will leave it at that,” he said.

The identification was made possible with the help of an international agency, the detective said, declining to provide further details.

He would not comment on Mr. Kanagaratnam’s status in Canada.

The picture of the bearded, closed-eyed man was made public in March, yielding hundreds of tips, then a positive identification after a retouched picture and an artist’s rendition were displayed last week.

Although police have not explicitly confirmed it, sources say that investigators have found pictures of what they believe to be several of the victims on a memory key.



A 66-year-old landscaper who was known in Toronto’s Gay Village, Mr. McArthur was arrested in January, confirming years of community fears that a string of gay men who went missing in Toronto were victims of foul play.

All of Mr. McArthur’s previous victims were connected to the Village. He is alleged to have killed them between 2010 and 2017.

Mr. McArthur was already charged with the first-degree murders of Skandaraj Navaratnam, Abdulbasir Faizi, Majeed Kayhan, Soroush Mahmudi, Dean Lisowick, Selim Esen and Andrew Kinsman.

The remains of seven men, six of them identified as being among those named in the murder charges, have been found in garden planters at a property in the Leaside neighbourhood where an acquaintance let Mr. McArthur store his tools.