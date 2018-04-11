Alleged serial killer Bruce McArthur faces seventh charge of first-degree murder

Open this photo in gallery Abdulbasir Faizi is shown in a Toronto Police Service handout photo. Alleged serial killer Bruce McArthur is now facing a seventh murder charge.The 66-year-old landscaper appeared by video in a Toronto courtroom this morning where the Crown said the new first-degree murder charge had been laid in the death of Abdulbasir Faizi. The Canadian Press

Alleged serial killer Bruce McArthur is now facing a seventh charge of first-degree murder for the death of man who disappeared from the Gay Village in 2010.

The 66-year-old landscaper appeared by video in a Toronto courtroom this morning, where the new charge was announced. A Crown lawyer said outside court that the charge relates to the death of Abdulbasir Faizi, who disappeared shortly after Christmas more than seven years ago.

Mr. McArthur has already been charged with the first-degree murder of six other men who have connections to the city’s LGBTQ community.

Court documents show police allege Mr. McArthur killed Mr. Faizi on or around Dec. 29, 2010, in Toronto.

Mr. Faizi was the second of three men to missing between 2010 and 2012 who were investigated under Project Houston. As the Globe has previously reported, that investigation was originally started to investigate the disappearance of Skandaraj Navaratnam, but was widened to include Mr. Faizi and Majeed Kayhan, before being closed in 2013.

Mr. McArthur, who has also been charged with the deaths of Mr. Navaratnam and Mr. Kayhan, was interviewed as a part of Project Houston.

Mr. Faizi’s car was found early in 2011 on Moore Ave, not far from the property where Mr. McArthur stored his landscaping tools, and where a number of the bodies have been located.

The night of his disappearance, Mr. Faizi had been in the Village, where he was a regular. In divorce records filed after his disappearance, his wife — and investigators — believed that Mr. Faizi had simply left the country.

Police will provide an update to the public this afternoon, where they are expected to announce that they have identified additional remains unearthed from planters that were used by Mr. McArthur in his landscaping business. Sources close to the victims say Selim Esen, who disappeared in the spring of 2017, is among those who have been positively identified by investigators.

Mr. McArthur, who appeared wearing an orange jumpsuit, spoke in court this morning only to say his name and acknowledge that he understood the charges against him. He is scheduled to return to court April 25 to find out whether any more evidence has been turned over to the defence.

Mr. McArthur was arrested in January and charged with the murders of Andrew Kinsman and Selim Esen, who went missing from Toronto’s gay village in 2017.

Later that month, Mr. McArthur was charged with the first-degree murder of Majeed Kayhan, Soroush Mahmudi, and Dean Lisowick. In February, he was also charged in the death of Skandaraj Navaratnam.

In addition to the ongoing homicide investigation, there are a number of other related probes, including an internal investigation of how officers handled an interaction with Mr. MrArthur in 2016.

The city’s police board has also approved an external review, requested by Mayor John Tory, that will look into how the force handled the cases of men missing from the gay village.

With a report from The Canadian Press