Armed fugitive on the run after allegedly shooting woman, stealing police car in Mississauga, Ont.

Police are looking for an armed fugitive on the run after allegedly shooting a woman, stealing a cruiser and taking off west of Toronto.

Peel Regional Police say Michael Cleghorn is wanted for attempted murder from the alleged shooting that occurred around 2:30 p.m. Tuesday in Mississauga, Ont.

They say they found Cleghorn in a residential area where an altercation occurred.

The Special Investigations Unit says a Peel regional officer shot at the man after he stole a squad car.

They say the 31-year-old man was hurt at some point.

Police say the man abandoned the cruiser a short distance away when he allegedly stole a second vehicle and fled.

