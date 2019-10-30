 Skip to main content

Toronto

Five teens wounded in targeted shooting, Toronto police look for suspects

Toronto
The Canadian Press

Toronto police say five teens have been shot in the western part of the city in a targeted shooting.

Police Chief Mark Saunders says the victims include a 16-year-old girl, a 17-year-old girl and three males between the ages of 16 to 18.

Saunders says they are being treated in hospital, three with serious injuries.

He says three male suspects drove up in a dark sedan, entered a building and two of them started shooting at people in a hallway.

Police recovered more than 20 bullet casings and are asking the public for tips to help track the suspects down.

Toronto has been grappling with rising gun violence, and the city’s mayor has repeatedly called for a handgun ban.

