Banning Toronto police from the Pride parade is the wrong response

Many people in Toronto’s LGBTQ community are angry at the city’s police force. A killer roamed the city for years, picking off victims one by one. Community leaders said they feared a murderer was at large. The police chief said investigators had no evidence of a serial killer. Then police arrested Bruce McArthur and ultimately charged him with six counts of first-degree murder.

So the anger is perfectly understandable. But banning police from the annual Pride parade again is the wrong way to show it.

Police marched in the parade for years, only to be excluded in 2017 after the Black Lives Matter group agitated to exclude them. They marched to show that the bad old days when police raided bathhouses was over. They marched to show they had changed. They marched to show they were friends, not enemies, of the community. That demonstration of solidarity is needed now more than ever.

The community has been profoundly wounded by the Village killings. Faith in police, always uncertain despite all the progress of recent years, has been shaken to its roots. It is critical to rebuild that faith. That means working together to bridge differences. It is hard to see how keeping police out of the parade accomplishes that. For the second year in a row, they will be absent.

That’s an awful shame. Having police in the parade sends a powerful message. If the cops are marching by your side, the days when gay people were a despised and ostracized minority are passing. It was an important moment in the city’s history when Bill Blair became the first chief to join the Toronto parade in 2005. Last year’s ban was a discouraging step backward.

Ever since that ban, talks have been going on about fixing the breach. Mayor John Tory said he wanted police to be included in the parade again and urged the negotiators to find a solution. Police Chief Mark Saunders said he wished that police would be invited back. “My hope was that it would demonstrate a shared commitment to progress and healing,” he said this week.

It did not happen. Pride Toronto, the parade’s organizer, asked police to withdraw their application to take part. Chief Saunders meekly complied, saying he hoped the withdrawal would show he is listening to the community’s concerns. Mr. Tory put out a mushy statement saying that the chief had withdrawn the application “so that he and the Toronto Police Service can focus on the objective of unity and restored confidence.”

No, he withdrew it because Pride said the police force was not welcome. Let’s not be cute: this is another ban. Police went along with it only because they were pointedly disinvited. It doesn’t help Pride’s case when it says police are welcome to march out of uniform. That robs their participation of all meaning.

Pride leaders say the McArthur case was a deciding factor in the decision to keep police out. Executive director Olivia Nuamah told CBC Radio that the force needs to do much more work “before we march side by side in a celebratory manner.”

In fact, objections to readmitting the police were being raised well before the McArthur arrest. The talks about renewed police participation dragged on and on with no solution. The main reason for excluding police is that a sharp-edged form of identity politics has overtaken Pride. It was a blockade of the 2016 parade by Black Lives Matter that led to the ban on police. The group claimed that the presence of cops − even smiling, waving cops wearing rainbow garlands − would make marginalized people feel threatened. The result of all this is to drive a wedge between cops and community at the very time when they should be coming together.

Yes, there are pressing questions about how police handled the investigation into missing persons in the Village. Mr. Tory was right to call for an independent inquiry and the police board was right to back him up. And, yes, police leaders have a lot of work ahead of them to repair relations with the gay community. Its members have every right to be frustrated. But keeping the police out of Pride again achieves nothing.