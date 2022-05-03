An investigation is underway after a body was found near a construction site not far from Castle Frank subway station in Toronto.

A statement from Toronto police says they were notified Monday about a body in the area of Castle Frank Road and Dale Avenue.

Police say the circumstances of the death appear suspicious.

The forensics team has been assigned.

Officers have set up a perimeter around the area while the investigation continues.

Police have not released details on the victim’s age and gender, cause of death or suspect information.

