Body of teen boy found in ditch north of Toronto, death deemed suspicious

WHITCHURCH—STOUFFVILLE, Ont.
The Canadian Press
Police north of Toronto say the death of a teenage boy whose body was found in a ditch has been deemed suspicious.

York regional police say they were notified around 9 p.m. Wednesday about a body located in a ditch in Whitchurch-Stouffville.

They say the coroner deemed the death suspicious.

York police say the homicide unit has taken over the probe.

They say the cause of the death is under investigation.

Investigators are asking anyone who may have seen something suspicious in the area to contact them.

