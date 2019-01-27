Body recovered after car drives into Lake Ontario near downtown Toronto airport: police

Paramedics say a body has been recovered after a vehicle drove into the waters of Lake Ontario near an airport in downtown Toronto on Sunday morning.

Police say the vehicle entered the water about 20 to 25 feet from the dock at Billy Bishop Airport at around 7 a.m.

Paramedics say a man’s body was pulled from the vehicle around 12:30 p.m.

No other information about the man’s identity was released.

Police say the circumstances of the crash are still under investigation.