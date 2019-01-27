Body recovered after car drives into Lake Ontario near downtown Toronto airport: police

Paramedics say a body has been recovered after a vehicle drove into the waters of Lake Ontario near an airport in downtown Toronto on Sunday morning.
Police say the vehicle entered the water about 20 to 25 feet from the dock at Billy Bishop Airport at around 7 a.m.
Paramedics say a man’s body was pulled from the vehicle around 12:30 p.m.
No other information about the man’s identity was released.
Police say the circumstances of the crash are still under investigation.
Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff. Non-subscribers can read and sort comments but will not be able to engage with them in any way. Click here to subscribe.
If you would like to write a letter to the editor, please forward it to letters@globeandmail.com. Readers can also interact with The Globe on Facebook and Twitter .
Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff. Non-subscribers can read and sort comments but will not be able to engage with them in any way. Click here to subscribe.
If you would like to write a letter to the editor, please forward it to letters@globeandmail.com. Readers can also interact with The Globe on Facebook and Twitter .
Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff.
We aim to create a safe and valuable space for discussion and debate. That means:
Comments that violate our community guidelines will be removed. Commenters who repeatedly violate community guidelines may be suspended, causing them to temporarily lose their ability to engage with comments.
Read our community guidelines here
Discussion loading ...
Read most recent letters to the editor.