A 12-year-old boy is facing charges after he allegedly robbed a Toronto convenience store at knifepoint and then stabbed a fleeing employee in the back.

Police say officers were called to the area of Danforth and Victoria Park avenues for a report of someone with a knife just after 10 p.m. on Wednesday.

They say the suspect entered the store, approached the cash register and demanded money before he brandished a knife and jumped over the counter.

The suspect allegedly chased an employee outside and stabbed them in the back.

Police say the employee sustained non-life-threatening injuries and was taken to hospital.

Police say the boy was arrested near the scene and was charged with robbery with an offensive weapon, assault causing bodily harm, and mischief under five thousand dollars.