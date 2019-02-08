Bruce McArthur sentenced to life in prison with no parole for 25 years

Bruce McArthur, the serial killer who preyed on Toronto’s Gay Village and took the lives of eight men, has been sentenced to life in prison with no chance at parole for 25 years.

Imposing Mr. McArthur’s eight sentences concurrently was the lightest possible sentence in this case. Justice John McMahon called the former landscaper morally bankrupt. “The ability to decapitate, dismember his victims, and do it repeatedly, is pure evil,” he said.

“The outrage and upset, the fear caused by the accused, has been felt by all,” he added. But sentencing Mr. McArthur until 116 years of age would be symbolic, he told the court. “There is a fine line between retribution, which is an appropriate sentencing principle, and vengeance.”

Justice McMahon sided with the defence in his decision, though he distinguished Mr. McArthur from the closest similar case – Elizabeth Wettlaufer, the Ontario nurse who also pleaded guilty to eight killings. “She was truly remorseful for her actions, unlike Mr. McArthur,” he said.

“Mr. McArthur would no doubt have continued killing innocent victims if not apprehended.”

The proceedings against Mr. McArthur were swift. His trial was initially scheduled to begin in January of 2020, two years after he was arrested in his Toronto flat, but the case was expedited by Mr. McArthur’s guilty plea last week on all eight counts of first-degree murder. He admitted to killing Skandaraj Navaratnam, Abdulbasir Faizi, Majeed Kayhan, Soroush Mahmudi, Kirushna Kumar Kanagaratnam, Dean Lisowick, Selim Esen and Andrew Kinsman.

The minimum sentence for one count of first-degree murder is a life term, with no chance at parole before 25 years, leaving Justice McMahon to decide solely whether to impose Mr. McArthur’s sentences concurrently or consecutively. The ability to impose consecutive sentences in Canada was enacted in 2011. Two of Mr. McArthur’s victims – Mr. Navaratnam and Mr. Faizi – were killed before it came into effect, making the maximum sentence in his case six consecutive life terms.

The Crown had asked for two consecutive sentences, to ensure that Mr. McArthur never again saw freedom, and that his victims’ families wouldn’t have to face him at a parole hearing down the line. Prosecutor Craig Harper appealed to Justice McMahon to consider the vulnerability of Mr. McArthur’s victims – some were closeted, others homeless or newcomers to Canada. Many were murdered in moments of sexual intimacy. Their corpses were then posed, photographed with cigars and fur coats, and dismembered. Mr. McArthur kept digital files for each of his victims.

“No doubt, for his own perverted sexual gratification,” Justice McMahon said of the files Friday. As part of his decision, he pointed out that the eight men also did not die quick and painless deaths.

James Miglin, the defence lawyer representing Mr. McArthur, had argued earlier this week that while his client’s offenses were horrific, the fact he was already 67 – and that his guilty plea spared families from a graphic, four-month public trial – should be taken into consideration.

“The practical reality is that Mr. McArthur’s release on parole is highly unlikely," Mr. Miglin said. Justice McMahon agreed with that assessment on Friday morning, saying his sentencing decision may be a “distinction without a difference” – if Mr. McArthur was still alive at 91, Justice McMahon said the “savage nature” of his crimes would render any parole highly unlikely.

Justice McMahon had informed both sides on Tuesday that he would also take into consideration a previously suspended assault conviction, when Mr. McArthur attacked a sex worker with a lead pipe in 2001. As part of the two-day hearing earlier this week, friends and family of Mr. McArthur’s victims were given the chance to address their loved ones’ killer.

“This is just the closure of one chapter, the criminal process of justice chapter,” Justice McMahon acknowledged on Friday, addressing families and friends of the victims, whom he said would live with “this nightmare” for the rest of their lives. “This court cannot give them what they want most.”

While the sentence ends criminal proceedings, probes into how the case was handled are ongoing. A police sergeant, Paul Gauthier, is charged with insubordination and neglect of duty over an arrest of Mr. McArthur in 2016. His case is now before a police tribunal. An external review of how Toronto police handles missing-persons cases, which was approved by the force’s services board last year, was not to include the McArthur investigation while charges were proceeding through the courts. But the head of that review has now asked for that restriction to be lifted.