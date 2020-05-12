Canadian National Exhibition cancelled this summer due to COVID-19 pandemic

Open this photo in gallery A woman holds a prize at a carnival game at the 140th annual Canadian National Exhibition, in Toronto, on Aug. 19, 2018. COLE BURSTON/The Canadian Press

The Canadian National Exhibition has been cancelled by the COVID-19 pandemic.

The annual summer spectacle joins a slew of large public events sidelined by the outbreak, which also forced the cancellation of Toronto’s Pride Parade and Caribbean Carnival, the Calgary Stampede, live Canada Day events in Ottawa and music festivals across the country.

The Canadian National Exhibition Association says it’s “the right decision during this critical time to protect the health of all Canadians.”

Story continues below advertisement

This is only the second time in the CNE’s 142-year history that it has closed entirely.

The last time was during the Second World War, when the site was transformed into a training and recruitment centre.

The CNE is one of the largest fairs in North America and attracts more than 1.4 million visitors each year.

Organizers say they are looking at whether the CNE can offer virtual events online, such as streaming past concerts from the CNE bandshell.

The 18-day event had been slated to run August 21st to September 7th.

Sign up for the Coronavirus Update newsletter to read the day’s essential coronavirus news, features and explainers written by Globe reporters and editors.