Candidates for Toronto’s Oct. 24 municipal election can file their nomination papers starting today.

Until Aug. 19, Toronto Elections will receive nominations for the offices of mayor, city council and school board trustees.

Current Mayor John Tory announced in March that he would be seeking a third term.

Tory first won office in 2014 and again in 2018.

Torontonians will also elect or re-elect 25 city councillors.

Prospective candidates must file a nomination paper.

Our Morning Update and Evening Update newsletters are written by Globe editors, giving you a concise summary of the day’s most important headlines. Sign up today.