 Skip to main content

Toronto Case of woman accused of tossing chair from Toronto condo put over to October

Subscribe
Register
AdChoices

Case of woman accused of tossing chair from Toronto condo put over to October

TORONTO
The Canadian Press

Find your bookmarks by selecting your profile name.

Getting audio file...

Audio for this article is not available at this time.

This translation has been automatically generated and has not been verified for accuracy. Full Disclaimer

The case of a young woman accused of throwing a chair from a highrise building in Toronto has been put over to October.

Marcella Zoia is charged with one count each of mischief endangering life, mischief endangering property under $5,000 and common nuisance.

Police said the incident occurred in February when a woman allegedly threw a chair and other items from a balcony high up in a condo that faces a major highway.

Story continues below advertisement

Video of what happened was circulated widely online and police asked for the public’s help to identify the woman.

Police said no one was injured in the incident.

The case is next up in court on Oct. 22.

Our Morning Update and Evening Update newsletters are written by Globe editors, giving you a concise summary of the day’s most important headlines. Sign up today.

Report an error
Due to technical reasons, we have temporarily removed commenting from our articles. We hope to have this fixed soon. Thank you for your patience. If you are looking to give feedback on our new site, please send it along to feedback@globeandmail.com. If you want to write a letter to the editor, please forward to letters@globeandmail.com.
Comments are closed

We have closed comments on this story for legal reasons or for abuse. For more information on our commenting policies and how our community-based moderation works, please read our Community Guidelines and our Terms and Conditions.

Cannabis pro newsletter