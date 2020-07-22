Ceremony held in Toronto to mark second anniversary of Danforth shooting

Open this photo in gallery A woman is seen writing a message on a makeshift memorial remembering the victims of a shooting on Toronto's Danforth Avenue, in a July 24, 2018, file photo. The Canadian Press

Family members of the victims and survivors of the Danforth shooting commemorated the tragedy’s two year anniversary alongside Mayor John Tory and other city officials this morning.

The small ceremony was held in Withrow Park, where two trees have been planted in memory of 18-year-old Reese Fallon and 10-year-old Julianna Kozis, both of whom were killed by a gunman in the city’s Greektown neighbourhood on the evening of July 22, 2018.

Tory said the event was designed to be “modest” in size due to COVID-19 public health restrictions, but added that it still sends a strong message that the city stands in solidarity with those affected by the tragedy.

Story continues below advertisement

“I have had the chance over the last week or so to talk to most of the families of the people we’ve lost and the people who were injured, and these are good people, these are good families, and they’re still hurting,” Tory said.

“A lot of the healing has occurred, but we all know that when things heal, there are still scars that are left.”

The shooting, which took place while the popular neighbourhood was packed with restaurant-goers and pedestrians, also left 13 people injured, who Tory acknowledged during his remarks.

One of the victims, Danielle Kane, was present at the ceremony and laid flowers at the base of the two memorial trees alongside the mayor and family members of the victims.

Kane was left paralyzed from the waist down after a bullet fired by the gunman, Faisal Hussain, hit her in the spine on the night of the shooting.

Hussain took his own life later that evening.

Our Morning Update and Evening Update newsletters are written by Globe editors, giving you a concise summary of the day’s most important headlines. Sign up today.