 Skip to main content

Toronto

Subscribe
Register
AdChoices

Teen’s charge upgraded to second-degree murder in Toronto Halloween party stabbing after victim dies

Toronto
The Canadian Press

Find your bookmarks by selecting your profile name.

Getting audio file...

Audio for this article is not available at this time.

This translation has been automatically generated and has not been verified for accuracy. Full Disclaimer

Toronto police say the charges against one of two teens arrested in connection with a series of stabbings at a Halloween party have been upgraded to second-degree murder after a young man died of his injuries.

Investigators say the incident happened shortly before midnight on Thursday, after a 19-year-old man and a 15-year-old girl were denied entry to a party at the frat house in downtown Toronto.

Police say the man had already been inside the party, but was kicked out after getting into an altercation and allegedly producing a knife.

Story continues below advertisement

They allege the man became enraged when he was denied re-entry, and started randomly attacking others in line for the party.

Five people were hurt in the attack, including a man identified as 19-year-old Firdous Nabizada, who has since died in hospital.

Both teens were initially charged with one count each of attempted murder and possession of a dangerous weapon, and three counts each of aggravated assault and assault with a weapon.

The charges against the girl remain unchanged, but police say the attempted murder charge against Jacob Alves has been upgraded to second-degree murder.

Our Morning Update and Evening Update newsletters are written by Globe editors, giving you a concise summary of the day’s most important headlines. Sign up today.

Report an error
Due to technical reasons, we have temporarily removed commenting from our articles. We hope to have this fixed soon. Thank you for your patience. If you are looking to give feedback on our new site, please send it along to feedback@globeandmail.com. If you want to write a letter to the editor, please forward to letters@globeandmail.com.
Comments are closed

We have closed comments on this story for legal reasons or for abuse. For more information on our commenting policies and how our community-based moderation works, please read our Community Guidelines and our Terms and Conditions.

Cannabis pro newsletter