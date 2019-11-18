 Skip to main content

Toronto

Register
AdChoices

Charges dropped against 20 climate protesters who blocked Toronto bridge

Paola Loriggio
TORONTO
The Canadian Press
Comments

Find your bookmarks by selecting your profile name.

Getting audio file...

Audio for this article is not available at this time.

This translation has been automatically generated and has not been verified for accuracy. Full Disclaimer

Cheers erupted outside a Toronto courtroom Monday after a group of 20 protesters arrested during climate demonstrations last month saw the charges against them withdrawn.

Crown attorneys told a packed court it would not be in the public interest to pursue criminal charges against the protesters, who blocked the Bloor Viaduct for several hours on Oct. 7 as part of an international movement to spur urgent government action on climate change.

Defence lawyer Michael Leitold said the actions taken by the group to address climate change were, however, in the public interest.

Story continues below advertisement

The group was greeted with hugs and applause as they left the downtown courtroom Monday afternoon. But some said they had mixed feelings about the outcome despite the relief of being spared a criminal trial.

Amanda Sinclair, who wore a cow onesie to Monday’s court appearance, called it “one very small, minute victory” in a broader battle against climate change.

“It’s good that the charges have been dropped because it normalizes what we’re doing,” she said outside court.

But the real issue is whether governments are taking meaningful steps to protect the environment and animal rights, she said. “I want to know what’s going to be done now,” she said.

Jenny McQueen said she was “kind of elated” to see the charges dropped even though a trial would have drawn more attention to the group’s cause.

“We were arrested for doing the right thing … we will continue to do that,” she said after the hearing. “If they would stop arresting us in the first place, that would be nice too.”

McQueen and at least one other person wore plush cow and bull hats but removed them before the proceedings began as non-religious headwear is prohibited inside courtrooms.

Story continues below advertisement

Some of the accused had expressed frustration at being charged for engaging in what they and police have described as a peaceful protest, which included members of the groups Extinction Rebellion and Animal Rebellion. Each had faced a charge of mischief under $5,000.

The Toronto chapter of the environmental group Extinction Rebellion said at the time of the demonstration that impeding traffic was a necessary, if disruptive, tactic.

Sinclair, 27, repeated that message outside court Monday.

“The reality is we need to be disrupting people and we need to be drawing awareness to this issue and any way that we can do that is for the good,” she said.

Similar protests also took place in Halifax, Edmonton, Vancouver and other Canadian cities, while some European cities saw hundreds of people turn up for protests.

Our Morning Update and Evening Update newsletters are written by Globe editors, giving you a concise summary of the day’s most important headlines. Sign up today.

Report an error
Due to technical reasons, we have temporarily removed commenting from our articles. We hope to have this fixed soon. Thank you for your patience. If you are looking to give feedback on our new site, please send it along to feedback@globeandmail.com. If you want to write a letter to the editor, please forward to letters@globeandmail.com.
Comments

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff. Non-subscribers can read and sort comments but will not be able to engage with them in any way. Click here to subscribe.

If you would like to write a letter to the editor, please forward it to letters@globeandmail.com. Readers can also interact with The Globe on Facebook and Twitter .

Subscribe to comment Why do I need to subscribe?

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff. Non-subscribers can read and sort comments but will not be able to engage with them in any way. Click here to subscribe.

If you would like to write a letter to the editor, please forward it to letters@globeandmail.com. Readers can also interact with The Globe on Facebook and Twitter .

I'm a print subscriber, link to my account Subscribe to comment Why do I need to subscribe?

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff.

We aim to create a safe and valuable space for discussion and debate. That means:

  • Treat others as you wish to be treated
  • Criticize ideas, not people
  • Stay on topic
  • Avoid the use of toxic and offensive language
  • Flag bad behaviour

Comments that violate our community guidelines will be removed.

Read our community guidelines here

Discussion loading ...

Read most recent letters to the editor.

Cannabis pro newsletter