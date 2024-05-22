Charges dropped against four of 11 accused in Toronto Indigo bookstore defacement protest

Open this photo in gallery: Toronto police maintain a presence as protesters gather outside an Indigo store on Nov. 30, 2023.Chris Young/The Canadian Press

Charges have been dropped against four of the 11 people accused of defacing a Toronto Indigo bookstore in a case that has become a flashpoint over how police respond to pro-Palestinian protests.

Court documents indicate the charges were withdrawn on Friday.

Toronto police charged eleven people with mischief, conspiracy and criminal harassment after a group allegedly splashed red paint and postered the downtown store in what police described as a “hate-motivated” crime.

Indigo founder and chief executive Heather Reisman, who is Jewish, has long been a target of protests over a foundation she started with her husband that encourages people with no family ties in Israel to serve in the army.

Pro-Palestinian groups, including Jews Say No to Genocide, accused the police of mischaracterizing the protest as hate-motivated and coming down hard on protestors in an alleged effort to silence and discredit Palestinian solidarity actions.

The Friends of Simon Wiesthal Center, and other Pro-Israel groups, denounced the protests as antisemitic.