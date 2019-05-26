 Skip to main content

Child in life-threatening condition after hit-and-run with motorcycle, Toronto police say

Child in life-threatening condition after hit-and-run with motorcycle, Toronto police say

Toronto
The Canadian Press
Toronto police say a young child is in life-threatening condition after he was struck by a motorcycle which fled the scene.

Police spokeswoman Katrina Arrogante says officers were called to the east end of the city around 1:30 p.m. where the child was found in and out of consciousness before being rushed to hospital.

She says it was reported to police that the child, who police believe is between three to five years old, was with a parent at the time of the collision.

Arrogante says the male driver of the motorcycle drove away while a female passenger got off the motorcycle and fled on foot.

Police say the male suspect is being described as white, with a heavy build and about 40 to 50 years old.

Police also say the motorcycle is a red or orange colour and is a cruiser-type Harley Davidson.

Arrogante says police are asking witnesses to come forward.

