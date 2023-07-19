Open this photo in gallery: Toronto Mayor Olivia Chow speaks with reporters at City Hall, on July 12.Tijana Martin/The Canadian Press

Toronto’s new mayor and Ontario Premier Doug Ford are pressing the federal government for more money to help house asylum claimants.

Olivia Chow’s joint statement with Ford welcomed Ottawa’s latest funding announcement but says it’s not enough to support thousands of refugee claimants and asylum seekers arriving in Toronto.

The statement says while the issue is “most extreme” in the city, it extends to communities across Ontario.

The federal government announced Tuesday a one-time $212-million funding injection to help shelter asylum claimants, with $97-million directed to Toronto.

Ottawa recognized the issue demanded collaboration but put the responsibility for sheltering asylum claimants on the provincial and municipal governments.

Ford and Chow’s statement said Toronto and Ontario would each add a one-time $6.7-million top up to a rent subsidy program, while calling on Ottawa to add another $26.7-million to the program.