Toronto

City of Toronto mandates COVID-19 vaccinations for municipal workers

Toronto
The Canadian Press
Open this photo in gallery

Tory says the decision was made in consultation with the city’s labour unions and Toronto’s chief medical officer of health.

Christopher Katsarov/The Globe and Mail

The City of Toronto is mandating COVID-19 vaccination for all its municipal employees.

Mayor John Tory says that all city staff will be required to provide proof of their vaccination status by Sept. 13.

He says those who do not disclose their vaccination status by that date will be required to attend mandatory education on the benefits of vaccination.

Unvaccinated staff will then need to provide proof of first dose no later than Sept. 30 and proof of a second dose by Oct. 30.

Tory says the decision was made in consultation with the city’s labour unions and Toronto’s chief medical officer of health.

An internal memo was sent to city staff before Tory made his announcement this morning.

