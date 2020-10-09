City of Toronto to limit indoor recreational programs in bid to slow spread of COVID-19

Open this photo in gallery Toronto City Hall is seen in a May 31, 2018, file photo. Deborah Baic/Deborah Baic / The Globe and Mai

The City of Toronto says it will be limiting its indoor recreational programs to help slow the spread of COVID-19.

Dr. Eileen de Villa, Toronto’s medical officer of health, says she recommended the move to protect the health of residents, keep schools open, and address the second wave of the virus.

The city says that starting on Tuesday, a variety of indoor physical activities will be cancelled, affecting approximately 20,000 registrants.

Those programs include hockey games and scrimmages, learn-to-skate and swim programs, dance, group fitness and wellness programs.

The city says those programs are deemed high-risk for COVID-19 transmission because they are indoors and the physical nature of the activity results in close contact in an environment where masks cannot be worn.

