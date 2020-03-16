 Skip to main content
The Globe and Mail
Toronto

Closing arguments set to begin in trial of man accused of killing Tess Richey

Paola Loriggio
TORONTO
The Canadian Press

Defence lawyer Lydia Riva is seen questioning Kalen Schlatter in a March 9, 2020, court sketch.

Alexandra Newbould/The Canadian Press

Closing arguments are set to begin today in the trial of a Toronto man accused of sexually assaulting and strangling a young woman he had just met.

Kalen Schlatter has pleaded not guilty to first-degree murder in the death of Tess Richey, whose body was found in a downtown Toronto stairwell in November 2017.

Schlatter, 23, testified last week that Richey was alive when he left her in an alley following a consensual sexual encounter.

He told the court he met Richey and her friend Ryley Simard after all three left the same club, and Richey led him to a secluded stairwell to “make out” after her friend went home.

He said Richey did not want to have sex because she was on her period, and they parted ways a short time later.

His lawyers also called as a witness another man they suggested could be responsible for the killing.

That man, who can only be identified as J.G., told the court last week he saw Richey and Schlatter together several times the night the young woman went missing and denied playing any role in her death.

Court has seen surveillance video from Nov. 25, 2017 that shows Schlatter and Richey going into an alley around 4:15 a.m. and Schlatter emerging alone roughly 45 minutes later.

J.G., who was also captured on several security videos from the neighbourhood that night, does not appear on any footage after about 3:40 a.m.

Richey was reported missing after she failed to return from a night out with a friend, setting off a widespread search effort. Her body was discovered days later by her mother and a family friend.

Prosecutors allege Schlatter killed her after she refused to have sex with him.

A forensic pathologist testified the 22-year-old died from strangulation, but noted there were no obvious marks from fingers or a rope on her neck. That raised the possibility she was strangled with something soft, Dr. Kona Williams said.

Court has also heard Schlatter’s DNA was found on Richey’s pants and bra. J.G. also submitted a DNA sample but there was nothing found on Richey that matched it.

