Closing arguments under way at Toronto van attack trial

TORONTO
The Canadian Press
Police are on scene after a van mounted a sidewalk and crashed into a number of pedestrians, in Toronto, on April 23, 2018.

Aaron Vincent Elkaim/The Canadian Press

The defence lawyer for the man who killed 10 people by deliberately driving a van down a crowded Toronto sidewalk argues his client was incapable of rational choice.

Closing arguments are under way at the trial for Alek Minassian, who has pleaded not guilty to 10 counts of first-degree murder and 16 of attempted murder.

The defence argues Minassian is not criminally responsible for his actions on April 23, 2018, due to autism spectrum disorder.

Lawyer Boris Bytensky spent the morning going through case law, and has previously said Minassian’s autism spectrum disorder left him without empathy and the ability to make rational decisions.

The prosecution argues the 28-year-old from Richmond Hill, Ont., knew what he was doing was wrong.

Minassian has admitted to planning and carrying out the attack, leaving his state of mind at the time the only issue at trial.

