CN Tower closed for fourth consecutive day due to risk of falling ice

Open this photo in gallery Pedestrians walk by a barrier with a warning sign outside Roger's Centre in Toronto on April 16, 2018. Fred Thornhill/The Canadian Press

The CN Tower is closed for a fourth consecutive day due to the risk of ice falling from the Toronto landmark.

The downtown attraction was first closed on Monday after chunks of ice fell onto streets and buildings below.

The tumbling ice made a hole in the roof of the nearby Rogers Centre, forcing the cancellation of a baseball game between the Toronto Blue Jays and the Kansas City Royals on Monday night.

Story continues below advertisement

The stadium was open Tuesday, but the nearby Ripley’s Aquarium as well as the CN Tower were closed, along with certain streets in the area.

Toronto police say the CN Tower remained closed on Thursday, and were expected to provide an update on the situation later in the day.

The city experienced rain, freezing rain and strong winds last weekend and earlier this week.