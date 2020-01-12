 Skip to main content

Toronto

Community and family pay tribute at funeral for Diane Ford, Doug Ford’s mother

TORONTO
The Canadian Press
Open this photo in gallery

Ontario Premier Doug Ford (right) stands alongside his brother Randy Ford as the casket is carried during a funeral service for his mother Diane Ford in Toronto on Jan. 11, 2020.

Chris Young/The Canadian Press

A funeral for Diane Ford, the mother of Ontario Premier Doug Ford and late Toronto mayor Rob Ford, was held in Toronto’s west end on Saturday.

Diane Ford died last Sunday at 85 after a battle with cancer.

Diane’s two sons, Randy and Doug, were among the pallbearers who brought her casket into the funeral during a rainy Saturday morning.

Premier Doug Ford described his mother as a matriarch who guided the family through principles of giving back to the community.

Diane Ford’s family home in the Etobicoke area of Toronto became a well-known gathering place for family and political events throughout the years.

Former premier Mike Harris was among the people who spoke of her legacy at the ceremony.

