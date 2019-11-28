 Skip to main content

Toronto

Computer issues may delay trial of man accused in Toronto van attack

TORONTO
The Canadian Press
Police are seen near a damaged van in Toronto, on April 23, 2018.

Aaron Vincent Elkaim /The Canadian Press

The lawyer for a man who killed 10 pedestrians on a Toronto sidewalk says he is having trouble accessing his client’s computers.

Alek Minassian made a brief court appearance this morning as the Crown and defence finalize the case before next year’s murder trial.

Defence lawyer Boris Bytensky and the Crown attorney told the judge that the computer issues have jeopardized the start of the trial, which is scheduled to begin Feb. 10, 2020.

Bytensky says even with his client’s password, computer experts have had difficulty accessing the heavily encrypted devices.

The 27-year-old Minassian faces 10 counts of first-degree murder and 16 counts of attempted murder in the incident that took place on Yonge Street on April 23, 2018.

Minassian told police just hours afterward he committed the attack as retribution for years of sexual rejection and ridicule by women. The judge who will decide the trial says the case will turn on Minassian’s state of mind at the time.

